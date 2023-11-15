ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing applications, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings, said, "We are delighted to announce the successful completion of Project Dorothy 1B, marking a significant milestone for Project Dorothy. The project is now fully operational, and we are witnessing the tangible impact of its earnings potential."
Belizaire went further on to say, "Our dedicated team has demonstrated exceptional execution across our four strategic focus areas, as outlined in our shareholder letter: the energizing of Project Dorothy, Cash Flow and Expense Management, Expanding our Flagship, and Growing our Pipeline. The business transition initiated in Q2 is yielding positive results, evident in our latest financials. Despite the challenges posed by the summer heat in Texas and Kentucky, our team's focused and meticulous efforts have propelled us to our first quarter of gross profit and substantial business growth from earlier lows."
Belizaire concluded by saying, "With Project Dorothy 2 on the immediate horizon, Project Kati setting up its robust earnings power and the vast potential of AI at our doorstep, we have a solid foundation for future growth."
Finance and Operational Highlights:
Substantial cash balance - The unrestricted cash balance as of September 30, 2023, was $5.6 million compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2022. This is driven by new project-level investments, operational execution, and expense management measures implemented in the first half of the year.
EBITDA Milestone - The Company achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time since second quarter 2022.
Revenue Ramp - Revenue in the third quarter increased by 176% to $5.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The revenue increase is driven by the continued ramp in the Project Dorothy sites, including hosting and proprietary mining.
Project Dorothy 1A and 1B fully operational as of October 31 2023 - Installed hashrate of 1.76 EH/s in Project Dorothy 1A/1B fully and it is fully operational. This brings the Company's total installed hashrate to 2.6 EH/s. Project Dorothy consumed over 4,000 MWh of curtailed energy through the end of October solidifying the effectiveness of Soluna's innovative solution to monetizing curtailed energy.
Ancillary services revenue - The Company completed its pre-registration for Ancillary Services with ERCOT, bringing it closer to diversifying its revenue by having Project Dorothy serve as a grid resource.
As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, Soluna deployed over 23,600 bitcoin miners (between hosting and prop mining) across all sites. And, the Company operated at an average hashrate of 2.4 EH/s across all sites as Project Dorothy became fully energized by late summer.
AI initiative - The Company launched a new initiative focused on a new data center purpose-built for AI training workloads. The new design, code-named "Helix", will be part of Project Dorothy 2; due to start in the first quarter of 2024. The Company also formed a new Advisory Board to accelerate the Company's AI initiatives and tapped Daniel Golding, a former head of advanced engineering and data center innovation at Google.
Financial Summary:
Key financial results for the third quarter include:
|2023 Revenue By Quarter (in thousands)
|Revenue
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|YTD 2023
|Data hosting revenue
$
286
$
1,153
$
4,011
$
5,451
|Cryptocurrency mining revenue
2,796
915
1,786
5,497
|Total revenue
$
3,082
$
2,068
$
5,797
$
10,948
|*may not foot due to rounding
- Total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 176% to $5.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to the ramping of Project Dorothy, commissioning of proprietary mining and continued ramping of hosting revenues.
|2023 Gross Profit by Quarter (in thousands)
|Gross Profit
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|YTD
|Cryptocurrency mining revenue
$
2,796
$
915
$
1,786
$
5,497
|Data Hosting Revenue
286
1,153
4,011
5,451
|Total Revenue
3,082
2,068
5,797
10,948
|Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation
2,252
1,160
1,040
4,452
|Cost of data hosting mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation
272
759
2,150
3,181
|Cost of revenue - depreciation
625
539
1,200
2,364
|Total cost of revenue
3,149
2,458
4,390
9,997
|Gross Profit
$
(67
)
$
(390
)
$
1,407
$
950
|*certain prior quarter amounts have been reclassified for consistency in the current quarter presentation
- Gross profit improved to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $(390) thousand in the second quarter of 2023.
- General and Administrative, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses, decreased by 52% to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to cost reductions related to salaries and benefits, and reduced consulting and professional fees.
- Stock compensation expense during the third quarter of 2023 was $595 thousand versus $890 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.
- Net loss from continuing operations improved to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $56.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.
|2023 Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter (in thousands)
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|YTD 2023
|Net Loss
$
(7,432
)
$
(9,257
)
$
(6,016
)
$
(22,705
)
|(+) Interest expense
1,374
486
495
2,355
|(+) Income taxes
(547
)
(547
)
569
(524
)
|(+) Depreciation and amortization
3,002
2,918
3,579
9,498
|EBITDA Table
$
(3,603
)
$
(6,400
)
$
(1,373
)
$
(11,376
)
|Adjustments non-cash
|Stock based compensation
879
2,232
595
3,709
|(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
78
(48
)
373
404
|Impairment on fixed assets
209
169
41
418
|Debt extinguishment and revaluation
(473
)
2,054
769
2,350
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
(2,910
)
$
(1,993
)
$
405
(4,495
)
|*may not foot due to rounding
- Adjusted EBITDA positive - The measure improved to $405 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $(2.0) million in the second quarter of 2023 and $(2.9) million in the first quarter of 2023, a quarter over quarter improvement.
The unaudited financial statements are available online. A presentation of this Third Quarter Update can also be found online.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Soluna Holdings, Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
In addition to figures prepared in accordance with GAAP, Soluna from time to time presents alternative non-GAAP performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Alternative performance measures are not subject to GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principle. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.
About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)
Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna's data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to 'Sell. Every. Megawatt.'
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
5,625
$
1,136
Restricted cash
3,428
685
Accounts receivable
2,024
320
Notes receivable
446
219
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,593
1,107
Deposits and credits on equipment
975
1,175
Equipment held for sale
248
295
Total Current Assets
14,339
4,937
Restricted cash
1,000
-
Other assets
2,957
1,150
Property, plant and equipment, net
45,938
42,209
Intangible assets, net
29,370
36,432
Operating lease right-of-use assets
483
233
Total Assets
$
94,087
$
84,961
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,005
$
3,548
Accrued liabilities
4,447
2,721
Line of credit
-
350
Convertible notes payable
10,796
11,737
Current portion of debt
9,053
10,546
Deferred revenue
-
453
Operating lease liability
215
161
Total Current Liabilities
27,516
29,516
Other liabilities
1,497
203
Long-term debt
1,050
-
Operating lease liability
273
84
Deferred tax liability, net
8,362
8,886
Total Liabilities
38,698
38,689
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)
-
-
Stockholders' Equity:
9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value
3
3
Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000;
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
286,799
277,429
Accumulated deficit
(244,268
)
(221,769
)
Common stock in treasury, at cost, 40,741 shares at September 30,
(13,798
)
(13,798
)
Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
28,737
41,866
Non-Controlling Interest
26,652
4,406
Total Stockholders' Equity
55,389
46,272
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
94,087
$
84,961
|(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split of the Common Stock at a ratio of 1-for-25 that became effective October 13, 2023.
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cryptocurrency mining revenue
$
1,786
$
5,387
$
5,497
$
20,696
Data hosting revenue
4,011
985
5,451
3,668
Total revenue
5,797
6,372
10,948
24,364
Operating costs:
Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue,
1,040
4,100
4,451
11,092
Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of
2,150
1,078
3,181
3,192
Costs of revenue- depreciation
1,200
6,010
2,364
15,872
Total costs of revenue
4,390
11,188
9,996
30,156
Operating expenses:
General and administrative expenses,
2,723
5,686
11,219
15,441
Depreciation and amortization associated
2,379
2,378
7,134
7,127
Total general and administrative
5,102
8,064
18,353
22,568
Impairment on equity investment
-
750
-
750
Impairment on fixed assets
41
28,086
418
28,836
Operating loss
(3,736
)
(41,716
)
(17,819
)
(57,946
)
Interest expense
(495
)
(1,671
)
(2,355
)
(7,856
)
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation,
(769
)
(12,317
)
(2,350
)
(12,317
)
Loss on sale of fixed assets
(373
)
(988
)
(404
)
(2,606
)
Other (expense) income, net
(74
)
2
(301
)
2
Loss before income taxes from continuing
(5,447
)
(56,690
)
(23,229
)
(80,723
)
Income tax (expense) benefit from continuing
(569
)
547
524
1,344
Net loss from continuing operations
(6,016
)
(56,143
)
(22,705
)
(79,379
)
Income before income taxes from
-
(21
)
-
7,681
Income tax benefit from discontinued
-
-
-
70
Net income from discontinued operations
-
(21
)
-
7,751
Net loss
(6,016
)
(56,164
)
(22,705
)
(71,628
)
(Less) Net (income) loss attributable to non-
(646
)
272
206
272
Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc.
$
(6,662
)
$
(55,892
)
$
(22,499
)
$
(71,356
)
Basic and Diluted (loss) earnings per common
Net loss from continuing operations per share
$
(4.40
)
$
(95.49
)
$
(20.11
)
$
(146.46
)
Net income from discontinued operations per
$
-
$
(0.04
)
$
-
$
13.64
Basic & Diluted loss per share (1)
$
(4.40
)
$
(95.53
)
$
(20.11
)
$
(132.82
)
Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic
1,374,364
587,921
1,149,745
568,307
(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split of the Common Stock at a ratio of 1-for-25 that became effective October 13, 2023.
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(22,705
)
$
(71,628
)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
(7,751
)
Net loss from continuing operations
(22,705
)
(79,379
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided
Depreciation expense
2,387
15,888
Amortization expense
7,111
7,111
Stock-based compensation
3,640
2,747
Consultant stock compensation
69
121
Deferred income taxes
(524
)
(1,344
)
Impairment on fixed assets
418
28,836
Amortization of operating lease asset
177
151
Impairment on equity investment
-
750
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
2,350
12,317
Amortization on deferred financing costs and discount on
748
6,630
Loss on sale of fixed assets
404
2,606
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,552
)
(1,498
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(484
)
(154
)
Other long-term assets
(307
)
(69
)
Accounts payable
551
884
Deferred revenue
(453
)
118
Operating lease liabilities
(172
)
(148
)
Other liabilities
1,294
(306
)
Accrued liabilities
2,644
(382
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(4,404
)
(5,121
)
Net cash provided by operating activities- discontinued
-
369
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(12,534
)
(61,867
)
Purchases of intangible assets
(49
)
(114
)
Proceeds from disposal on property, plant, and equipment
2,266
2,525
Deposits and credits on equipment, net
200
6,441
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,117
)
(53,015
)
Net cash provided by investing activities- discontinued
-
9,004
Financing Activities
Proceeds from preferred offerings
-
16,658
Proceeds from common stock securities purchase agreement
817
-
Proceeds from notes and debt issuance
3,100
29,736
Costs of preferred offering
-
(1,910
)
Costs of common stock securities purchase agreement
(10
)
-
Costs and payments of notes and short-term debt issuance
(510
)
(2,428
)
Cash dividend distribution on preferred stock
-
(3,852
)
Payments on NYDIG loans and line of credit
(350
)
(3,841
)
Contributions from non-controlling interest
19,706
4,293
Proceeds from stock option exercises
-
153
Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises
-
779
Net cash provided by financing activities
22,753
39,588
Increase (decrease) in cash & restricted cash-continuing
8,232
(18,548
)
Increase in cash & restricted cash- discontinued operations
-
9,373
Cash & restricted cash - beginning of period
1,821
10,258
Cash & restricted cash - end of period
$
10,053
$
1,083
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
Noncash equipment financing
-
4,620
Interest paid on NYDIG loans and cash interest paid on line
567
1,179
Noncash disposal of NYDIG collateralized equipment
2,576
-
Proceed receivable from sale of MTI Instruments
-
205
Notes converted to common stock
2,444
2,441
Warrant consideration in relation to promissory notes and
1,330
14,602
Promissory note and interest conversion to common shares
845
15,236
Noncash note receivable from sale of equipment
240
-
Noncash non-controlling interest contributions
2,746
290
Series B preferred dividend prefunded warrant and common
657
-
Noncash activity right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for
403
20
Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP financial metric, for historical periods are presented in the table below:
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(6,016
)
$
(56,143
)
$
(22,705
)
$
(79,379
)
Interest expense, net
495
1,671
2,355
7,856
Income tax expense (benefit) from
569
(547
)
(524
)
(1,344
)
Depreciation and amortization
3,579
8,388
9,498
22,999
EBITDA
(1,373
)
(46,631
)
(11,376
)
(49,868
)
Adjustments: Non-cash items
Stock-based compensation costs
595
890
3,709
2,869
Loss on sale of fixed assets
373
988
404
2,606
Impairment on equity investment
-
750
-
750
Impairment on fixed assets
41
28,086
418
28,836
Loss on debt extinguishment and
769
12,317
2,350
12,317
Adjusted EBITDA
$
405
$
(3,600
)
$
(4,495
)
$
(2,490
)
