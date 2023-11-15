TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") (TSX: AXIS), a rapidly growing financial technology company changing the way Canadians purchase and finance used vehicles, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ending September 30, 2023.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Total originations of $35.8 million, consisting of $11.2 million in automotive originations and $24.6 million in equipment originations;

Revenues of $10.0 million in the quarter, a 2% decline year-over-year;

Adjusted loss (1) of ($1.5) million as compared to Adjusted loss of ($0.2) million in prior year; and

of ($1.5) million as compared to Adjusted loss of ($0.2) million in prior year; and Net loss of ($2.3) million, down from net loss of ($0.9) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, auto loan originations were $11.2 million, down from $44.5 million in auto loan originations in the first quarter of 2023, as credit and underwriting parameters were further tightened. The $11.2 million in first quarter automotive loan originations were entirely owned and on balance sheet, as Axis did not originate any near prime volumes managed for Westlake Financial Services ("Westlake").

Equipment finance origination volumes in the quarter were $24.6 million, down 17% from $29.6 million in the comparable quarter of 2023. First quarter originations consisted of $10.9 million owned and on balance sheet, with $13.7 million being brokered for third parties or originated for syndication partners.

Revenues for the quarter were $10.0 million, a decrease of 2.0% from the first quarter of prior year. Automotive annualized realized credit loss rate(2) for the quarter was 12.59%, down from 12.90% in the prior quarter, but an increase from 8.19% during the same quarter of the prior year.

Adjusted loss(1) for the quarter was ($1.5) million, or ($0.012) per share, as compared to Adjusted loss of ($0.2) million or ($0.002) per share for the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a Net loss for the quarter of ($2.3) million or ($0.019) per share, as compared to net loss of ($0.9) million or ($0.007) per share in the first quarter of 2023.

Axis Reconciliation(3) of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) - First Quarter & Year to Date September 30, 2023

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Net Income (Loss), as reported in financial statements (2,327,001) (908,347) Adjustments: Non-cash interest 239,055 256,489 Depreciation 180,648 199,855 Amortization 149,789 177,660 Acquisitions and integration 262,384 22,874 Stock-based compensation 68,727 90,884 IFRS-16 lease expense (76,050) (89,088) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (1,502,448) (249,673)

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis is a financial technology company changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through our direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, customers can choose their next used vehicle, arrange financing, and get the car delivered to their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partner Network. All Axis auto loans report to Equifax, resulting in over 70% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores.

(1) Adjusted loss is a non-IFRS measure as defined in the Company's MD&A, which is published on Sedar. Refer to pages 5 and 6 of the MD&A, that is incorporated by reference.

(2) Annualized realized credit loss rate is a non-IFRS measure as defined in the Company's MD&A which is published on Sedar. Refer to pages 5 and 6 of the MD&A, that is incorporated by reference.

(3) The reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) for the current quarter and for the full fiscal year is shown on page 15 of the Company's MD&A, which includes the basis for adjustments.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the accounting policies we adopted in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the non-IFRS measures relate and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

The Company believes that certain Non-IFRS Measures can be useful to investors because they provide a means by which investors can evaluate the Company's underlying key drivers and operating performance of the business, exclusive of certain adjustments and activities that investors may consider to be unrelated to the underlying economic performance of the business of a given period. A full description of these measures can be found in the Management Discussion & Analysis that accompanies the financial statements for the corresponding period, which is published on SEDAR.

