MyDigiRecords Welcomes Dr. Michael Monopoli as Head of Global Strategy and Public Health

MyDigiRecords, a leading innovator in digital health record management, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Monopoli to its leadership team as the Head of Global Strategy and Public Health.

Dr. Monopoli brings to MyDigiRecords a wealth of experience in public health and policy, having previously served as the Vice President of Grant Strategy at CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. His expertise in developing and implementing strategic initiatives that improve health outcomes will be instrumental in guiding MyDigiRecords as the company continues to scale globally.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Dr. Monopoli to the MyDigiRecords family," said Dr. Saroj Gupta, Founder & CEO of MyDigiRecords. "I had the privilege of meeting him during my fellowship at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, where his role as faculty was not only instrumental in shaping the future of dental public health but also left a lasting impression on me," said Dr. Saroj Gupta, CEO of MyDigiRecords. "Dr. Monopoli has maintained a strong affiliation with both the dental school and the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, contributing to groundbreaking work in healthcare. His depth of knowledge and his passion for improving public health outcomes will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the health tech space."

In his new role, Dr. Monopoli will oversee the strategic direction of MyDigiRecords, ensuring comprehensive integration of health information - including the integration of oral health. There's a misconception that oral health and overall health are separate entities. They're not. Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. In fact, a recent study found that diabetics who were treated for periodontal disease saw their overall health care costs decrease by 12 to 14 percent. (JADA 2023)

His appointment underscores MyDigiRecords' dedication to drive meaningful impact for healthcare consumers, while upholding the highest levels of data integrity, security, and compliance as the company navigates the complex landscape of global health policy.

"I am thrilled to join MyDigiRecords, a company at the forefront of transforming personal health management," said Dr. Monopoli. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our strategic initiatives and navigate the public health environment to promote equitable access to personal health information and improve health outcomes for individuals around the world."

Dr. Monopoli's appointment is a clear signal of MyDigiRecords' commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of healthcare data management. Under his strategic guidance, MyDigiRecords is set to redefine the standards of digital health records and continue its mission to empower consumers with control over their health information.

