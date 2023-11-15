Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Lang & Schwarz
15.11.23
07:00 Uhr
0,784 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7300,83807:00
Dow Jones News
15.11.2023 | 17:22
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report

DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report 
15-Nov-2023 / 16:48 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Press Release 
 
 
Availability of the annual financial report 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), November 15th, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and 
manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the 
publication of its 2022/23 annual financial report. 
 
2CRSi announces that, as of today, its definitive 2022/23 annual financial report (for the period March 1, 2022 to 
February 28, 2023), including the Auditors' report, is now available to the public on its website. 
 
The Auditors have expressed a qualified opinion concerning the estimated financial impact of the sale of Boston 
Limited. In response to a request from the Financial Markets Authority, this press release includes the exact terms of 
this qualified opinion: 
 
"Note 5.1.3 to the consolidated financial statements concerning post-balance sheet events states that your company sold 
the shares in Boston Ltd in June 2023. Contrary to the provisions of IAS 10, the notes do not mention the estimated 
financial impact on the Group's financial statements of this significant subsequent event." 
 
The company points out that this qualified opinion results from the strict confidentiality obligations imposed by the 
buyer of Boston Limited. 
 
Compared to the version communicated on October 27, 2023, the following changes have been made: 
 
Amendment to the latest cash position (November 6). 
Section B 5.6.1 Liquidity risk     page 112 
 
Inclusion of a note referring to it in the following paragraphs: 
Section C.4 Cash flow statement     page 117 
Section C 5.2 General principles, business continuity   page 122 
Section C 5.7.3 Financial risk management and assessment   page 157 
Section D 3.2 Accounting rules and methods    page 172 
 
Section A 2 MISSION, VISION, STRATEGY, AND OUTLOOK   page 38 
Modification of the paragraph on the outlook for 2023/24 
 
Section B 2.2 LEGAL ORGANIZATION CHART    page 59 
Update of the legal organizational chart as of 30/06/2023 
 
 
 
Section B 3 REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 
 
Various minor modifications: 
B 3.2.5 Functions performed by the administrators    page 81 
B 3.2.10 Composition of the Board of Directors    page 87 
B 3.3.5 Equity ratios      page 93 
 
Section C 5.7.2 - RELATED PARTIES    page 155 
Clarification in the notes of the table 
 
Section C 5.7.6 FEES OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS   page 158 
Minor modification in the subtotal of the table 
 
 
The final annual financial report is available on the company's website, under the investors section: https:// 
investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-reports-registration-documents/. 
 
With this definitive publication, the quotation of the 2CRSi stock will resume in the coming days, subject to 
Euronext's validation. 
 
Next appointment: Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2023. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance IT 
servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and 
its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
Pour plus d'informations: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi             Actifin         Actifin 
Philippe Steinmetz      Stéphane Ruiz      Michael Scholze 
Group Chief Financial Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com 
               lucie.morlot@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70 
               01 80 18 26 33     01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Availability of the annual financial report 

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   1774513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1774513 15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1774513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2023 10:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.