Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2023 | 17:26
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders Share Open Letter to World Leaders for COP28

Originally published on World Economic Forum

This letter is being released ahead of COP28 by the World Economic Forum on behalf of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Limiting the average global temperature increase to 1.5°C is at risk of slipping out of reach unless there is a rapid increase in public-private collaboration and action to accelerate emission reductions across global value chains. Our alliance members have made individual emission reduction targets amounting to an estimated 1.0 Gt CO2e by 2030 - as sustained human action to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions has the potential to alter society's course on climate. However, success is dependent on government support to overcome the following challenges:

  • Complex and lengthy regulatory and administrative processes that slow the development of renewable energy projects and hinder the uptake of green and enabling solutions;
  • Lack of suitable grid infrastructure with power networks unprepared to adequately integrate an increasing share of renewable energy;
  • Technological constraints that delay efforts to scale up manufacturing capacity of early-stage decarbonization solutions;
  • Limited harmonization and interoperability between reporting standards that diverge across sectors and jurisdictions.

Click here to continue reading on World Economic Forum

UN Climate Change Conference, COP28: United Arab Emirates from 30 November to 12 December 2023. Image: COP28 / UAE

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803740/alliance-of-ceo-climate-leaders-share-open-letter-to-world-leaders-for-cop28

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.