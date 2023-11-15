Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 November 2023

15 November 2023

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As announced on 27 July 2023, Richard Tyson joined Oxford Instruments plc on 1 October 2023 as Chief Executive. On 14 November 2023 Richard was granted three awards of nominally priced options over ordinary shares of £0.05, under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), as set out below. These awards comprise the buy-out arrangements which replace Richard's 2021, 2022 and 2023 LTIP awards from his previous employer, TT Electronics plc, which lapsed in connection with his joining the Company.

Award Number of shares Vesting date Exercisable until Buy-out of LTIP granted on 16 March 2021 by TT Electronics plc 27,872 16 March 2024 15 March 2031 Buy-out of LTIP granted on 14 March 2022 by TT Electronics plc 30,975 14 March 2025 13 March 2032 Oxford Instruments plc FY24 LTIP award 53,023 31 July 2026 13 November 2033

The awards will ordinarily vest and become exercisable as set out above, subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions are met. The buy-out awards will vest based on the achievement of the original TT Electronics plc performance targets. The Oxford Instruments plc FY24 LTIP award will vest based on the achievement of the performance conditions which can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Company's 2023 Annual Report. A two-year post-vesting holding period applies to all awards. Dividend equivalents will also be awarded and will accrue for the period from grant to vest and for the holding period (two years after the awards vest). No consideration was paid upon the grants of the awards and consideration of £0.05 per share is due upon the exercise of the awards. The awards were based on an Oxford Instruments plc share price of £21.50.

Full details of the awards, including performance conditions, will be provided in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2024 Annual Report.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Tyson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Awards of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 27,872 N/A 30,975 N/A 53,023 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 111,870 N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 14 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com