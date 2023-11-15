Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
15.11.23
08:03 Uhr
22,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
15.11.2023
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

15 November 2023

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As announced on 27 July 2023, Richard Tyson joined Oxford Instruments plc on 1 October 2023 as Chief Executive. On 14 November 2023 Richard was granted three awards of nominally priced options over ordinary shares of £0.05, under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), as set out below. These awards comprise the buy-out arrangements which replace Richard's 2021, 2022 and 2023 LTIP awards from his previous employer, TT Electronics plc, which lapsed in connection with his joining the Company.

Award

Number of shares

Vesting date

Exercisable until

Buy-out of LTIP granted on 16 March 2021 by TT Electronics plc

27,872

16 March 2024

15 March 2031

Buy-out of LTIP granted on 14 March 2022 by TT Electronics plc

30,975

14 March 2025

13 March 2032

Oxford Instruments plc FY24 LTIP award

53,023

31 July 2026

13 November 2033

The awards will ordinarily vest and become exercisable as set out above, subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions are met. The buy-out awards will vest based on the achievement of the original TT Electronics plc performance targets. The Oxford Instruments plc FY24 LTIP award will vest based on the achievement of the performance conditions which can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Company's 2023 Annual Report. A two-year post-vesting holding period applies to all awards. Dividend equivalents will also be awarded and will accrue for the period from grant to vest and for the holding period (two years after the awards vest). No consideration was paid upon the grants of the awards and consideration of £0.05 per share is due upon the exercise of the awards. The awards were based on an Oxford Instruments plc share price of £21.50.

Full details of the awards, including performance conditions, will be provided in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2024 Annual Report.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Awards of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

27,872

N/A

30,975

N/A

53,023

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

111,870

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

14 November 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


