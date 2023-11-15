Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15
15 November 2023
Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As announced on 27 July 2023, Richard Tyson joined Oxford Instruments plc on 1 October 2023 as Chief Executive. On 14 November 2023 Richard was granted three awards of nominally priced options over ordinary shares of £0.05, under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), as set out below. These awards comprise the buy-out arrangements which replace Richard's 2021, 2022 and 2023 LTIP awards from his previous employer, TT Electronics plc, which lapsed in connection with his joining the Company.
Award
Number of shares
Vesting date
Exercisable until
Buy-out of LTIP granted on 16 March 2021 by TT Electronics plc
27,872
16 March 2024
15 March 2031
Buy-out of LTIP granted on 14 March 2022 by TT Electronics plc
30,975
14 March 2025
13 March 2032
Oxford Instruments plc FY24 LTIP award
53,023
31 July 2026
13 November 2033
The awards will ordinarily vest and become exercisable as set out above, subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions are met. The buy-out awards will vest based on the achievement of the original TT Electronics plc performance targets. The Oxford Instruments plc FY24 LTIP award will vest based on the achievement of the performance conditions which can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Company's 2023 Annual Report. A two-year post-vesting holding period applies to all awards. Dividend equivalents will also be awarded and will accrue for the period from grant to vest and for the holding period (two years after the awards vest). No consideration was paid upon the grants of the awards and consideration of £0.05 per share is due upon the exercise of the awards. The awards were based on an Oxford Instruments plc share price of £21.50.
Full details of the awards, including performance conditions, will be provided in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2024 Annual Report.
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Tyson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Awards of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
111,870
N/A
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
14 November 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
sarah.harvey@oxinst.com