Odyssey Health, Inc. to Provide Company Update and Webcast for Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY), formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, will hold a webcast to provide an update on the Company and recap its progress. The Webcast will be held on November 16, 2023, at 4:00 PM EST. The link for the webcast is: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2998/49492 or participants may call into the webcast.

Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 113850

The Company plans to provide a year in review, discuss what the sale of the neurological technology platform to Oragenics, Inc. means for stockholders and the upcoming Special Meeting.

The asset purchase agreement the Company has entered into with Oragenics, Inc., whereby Odyssey will receive 8 million shares of Oragenics, Inc. Series F Preferred convertible stock. The Preferred stock has a conversion ratio of 1:1 for converting into common stock.

The Special Meeting relating to the sale of our neurological technology platform to Oragenics, Inc., will be held on December 7,2023. Proxies have been mailed or electronically disseminated and votes must be received by 11:59 pm, December 6, 2023, unless voting in person.

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)

Odyssey Health Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a medical company with a focus in the area of life-saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity. For more information, visit the company's website at www.odysseyhealthinc.com

Teleconference Replay Number: Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 49492

About Our Drug Candidate

Our drug candidate is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of moderate traumatic brain injury. In preclinical studies, the drug has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that the drug reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, the drug is lipophilic and in pre-clinical studies has shown it can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow. Our novel breath-propelled, intranasal brain-drug delivery device is designed with a novel drug dispensing system that creates an effective airflow for depositing concentrated drug deep into the nasal cavity and onto the olfactory region, this could allow for quick and direct diffusion into the brain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to continue to raise needed funds, successfully complete additional clinical studies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Inquiries:

Odyssey Health

info@odysseyhealthinc.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Health, Inc.

