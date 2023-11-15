StoneCo Ltd.: StoneCo's Announces Short and Mid-Long Term Guidance

GEORGETOWN, Grand Cayman, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE; B3: STOC31) ("Stone" or the "Company") announces short and mid long-term guidance for the years of 2024 and 2027 for key financial and operational metrics, as follows:



2024 2027 CAGR '24-'27 MSMB TPV [R$ bn] > 412 > 600 13% Client Deposits [R$ bn] > 7.0 > 14.0 26% Credit Portfolio [R$ bn] > 0.8 > 5.5 90% MSMB Take Rate [%] > 2.49% > 2.70% - Adj. Net Income [R$ bn] > 1.9 > 4.3 31% Adm. Expenses [Adj. R$ bn] < 1.125 < 1.450 8.8%

This press release presents non-IFRS financial information including adjusted net income and adjusted administrative expenses. These are important financial measures for the Company but are not financial measures as defined by IFRS. Reconciliations of the Company's non-IFRS financial information to the IFRS financial information appear in today's press release.

Finally, before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclosure in the Company's earnings press release.

many of the risks regarding the business are disclosed in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

About StoneCo

StoneCo is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

