Strive Asset Management Co-Founder Anson Frericks Launches Athletic Capital

Frericks to Lead New Venture Capital Firm While Continuing to Advise Strive on Strategic Initiatives

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Today, Athletic Capital ("Athletic") launches with a mission to partner with brave entrepreneurs to build extraordinary businesses. Athletic is led by founder Anson Frericks, who co-founded Strive Asset Management ("Strive") and served as President of Anheuser-Busch Sales & Distribution Company prior to that. Athletic's initial investment capital comes from many of Strive's early supporters. Strive also has the opportunity to invest alongside Athletic.

Athletic is focusing on seed and growth stage investment opportunities in the consumer sector, including consumer internet, consumer packaged goods, consumer specialty, and consumer finance. These sectors have seen the greatest amount of customer fragmentation over the past few years as incumbent companies have prioritized stakeholder value and politicized messaging over shareholder value and product excellence.

"There is an unprecedented opportunity for brave entrepreneurs to create and accelerate new businesses that will better serve the +150 million Americans that want companies to focus on delivering their mission and serving their customers," said Frericks. "I look forward to partnering with these brave entrepreneurs to unleash the potential of American capitalism and by giving customers better and more innovative products."

Athletic defines "the brave" as American, capitalist entrepreneurs who are building businesses that focus on delivering shareholder value. These businesses are mission-driven, customer-centric, financially strong, and meritocratic. Many traditional venture capital firms overlook opportunities to build these businesses due to concerns from their many stakeholders.

Anson's background as an investor, operator in the consumer sector, and entrepreneur as co-founder of Strive Asset Management, which he continues to advise, allows Athletic to be a value-added capital provider to the brave.

About Athletic Capital: Athletic is an Ohio-based venture capital and private equity firm whose mission is to partner with brave entrepreneurs to build extraordinary businesses. Athletic focuses on investment opportunities in the consumer sector, including consumer internet, consumer packaged goods, consumer specialty, and consumer finance. The company was founded by Anson Frericks in 2023. Learn more at www.athletic-cap.com.

