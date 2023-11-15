Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2023 | 19:02
Central Insurance Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Strategic Appointments

VAN WERT, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Central Insurance recently announced key updates to its executive leadership team, better positioning the company as a leader in underwriting excellence and product specialization while maintaining its commitment to financial strength and relationships.

The new executive framework involves the appointment of a chief financial officer and the introduction of a chief distribution officer and chief insurance officer, all filled through internal promotions.

Jessica Seymour, formerly VP of Risk and Capital Management, will assume the role of CFO and lead Central's financial, accounting, actuarial, data science, and risk and capital management and enterprise data teams. Chad Glenn, formerly Chief Actuary, will serve as CDO and be responsible for aligning marketing and distribution to drive business growth. Jocelyn Pfeifer, former SVP of Underwriting, will serve as CIO and will oversee the underwriting, product, pricing, and loss control teams.

"These appointments of key leaders within our organization mark a significant step forward in strengthening our executive team," said Evan Purmort, president and CEO. "All three leaders are remarkable individuals dedicated to maintaining the high level of care and commitment that sets us apart in the industry."

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert, Ohio, in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central Insurance remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City. Central Insurance has combined assets of more than $2 billion. Central Insurance's A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).

Contact Information:

Jen Sharpe
Media Specialist
jsharpe@gebencommunication.com
704-451-3960

SOURCE: Central Insurance

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803789/central-insurance-strengthens-executive-leadership-team-with-strategic-appointments

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
