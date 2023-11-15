Handbag Designer 101 Podcast: A Must-Listen Journey into the World of Handbag Design with Emily Blumenthal

Discover the Artistry Behind Iconic Handbags in the 'Handbag Designer 101 Podcast' - Unveiling the Craft and Creativity with Creators Across the Handbag Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Handbag enthusiasts, fashion aficionados, and design mavens have a new reason to celebrate as the highly anticipated "Handbag Designer 101 Podcast", hosted by the illustrious Emily Blumenthal, fondly referred to as the 'Handbag Fairy Godmother,' takes center stage.

This captivating podcast offers an unprecedented peek into the captivating world of handbag design, exploring the riveting stories, insights, and journeys of industry icons. With Emily Blumenthal, Founder of the Handbag Awards, Author of "Handbag Designer 101," and Creator of the Handbag Designer 101 Masterclass, as the driving force behind the mic, listeners are in for an unparalleled experience.

Handbag Designer 101 Podcast unravels the mysteries and nuances of the handbag industry, unveiling the captivating narratives behind successful handbag designers. Emily Blumenthal, who walked the path herself as a handbag designer, brings authenticity and a deep understanding of the trials and triumphs inherent in crafting a brand.

Handbag Designer 101 Podcast features an impressive lineup of industry luminaries sharing their unparalleled experiences. From the remarkable journey of Julie Deane CBE, the visionary behind the Cambridge Satchel Company, to the inspiring narratives of ASHYA founders Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece, the episodes are a treasure trove of wisdom and motivation.

Listeners will also have the pleasure of hearing from trend and industry expert Nancy Forman of the Accessory Think Tank, shedding light on the significance of cohesive brand identity and strategy, and also what it takes to create a truly socially responsible handbag brand with Camille Tagle of FabScrap. Additionally, a stellar lineup including Sherrill Mosee of MinkeeBlue, Handbag Historian Catherine Buckland, handbag social media stars like Jada "Afropuff" Holmes, Tanner Leatherstein, Antoine Manning of Homage Year, and designers like Adrian Furstenburg, Doris Izquierdo, and Monica Botkier share their invaluable insights.

"Handbag Designer 101" is not just a podcast; it's a gateway to understanding the intricate world of handbag design, its evolution, and the incredible stories woven by the remarkable personalities in the industry. Available on Spotify, Apple, and all major podcast platforms every Tuesday, the podcast promises an engaging and enlightening experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

