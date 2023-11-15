Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office VanEck Natural Resources ETF VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF VanEck Africa ETF VanEck Egypt ETF VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU) VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF VanEck Gold Miners ETF VanEck ESB Pension Fund GDX

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13 November 2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-November-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.005 0.00000 10.005 1,158,432,695 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.6048 0.00000 9.6048 1,158,432,695

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00B5TT1872 115,849,438 10.005% Sub Total 8.A 115,849,438 10.005%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Africa ETF 0.0399 0.0399 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Egypt ETF 0.0452 0.0452 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck ESB Pension Fund GDX 0.0947 0.0947 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners ETF 5.5721 5.5721 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.4256 3.4256 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Natural Resources ETF 0.0022 0.0022 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF 0.0667 0.0667 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.3275 0.3275 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.2985 0.2985 Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU) 0.1281 0.1281

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

115,849,438 shares and 10.005% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

14-November-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Tampa, FL, USA

