CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading global provider of online real estate marketplaces, information news and analytics, announced today the appointment of Sandra Roumi as its first France General Manager, to lead the Group's France expansion efforts.

Sandra Roumi is a seasoned journalist and a well-respected figure in the French real estate industry. Roumi brings a keen understanding of the sector and unparalleled knowledge of the specificities of the French market. After serving as the Editor-in-Chief of all platforms at Business Immo, she was appointed its Deputy President and Director of Publications in 2018. In her new role as General Manager of CoStar Group in France, she will advance the company's mission and launch CoStar and LoopNet to the French market.

"I am thrilled to continue CoStar Group's expansion in France, part of our continuing successful effort to introduce industry-leading data, analytics, insights and online marketplaces into European markets," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "Sandra's unparalleled knowledge of and respect within the French commercial real estate industry makes her the perfect choice to lead this endeavor."

The continued expansion in France is part of the company's European growth strategy. CoStar Group already has international operations in 15 countries globally, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany as well as in France.

In France, CoStar Group will incorporate expertise and resources from its existing three businesses: Business Immo, a leading commercial real estate news service; BureauxLocaux, a leading commercial property online marketplace; and Grecam, a leading provider of commercial property information and market-level surveys and studies.

"With the establishment of CoStar in France, we will open a new chapter in real estate history," said Sandra Roumi, General Manager of CoStar Group in France. "This new era will be marked by transparency, quality of information, visibility of marketplaces and data at a time when the real estate industry is at a moment of profound change."

CoStar Group's combined France operations will be headquartered at 81 rue Taitbout, in the 9th arrondissement of Paris.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France's leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany's largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group's websites attract nearly 100 million unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

