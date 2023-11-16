

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 662.5 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 735.7 billion yen following the upwardly revised 72.1 billion yen surplus in September (originally 62.4 billion yen).



Exports rose 1.6 percent on year to 9.147 trillion yen - beating forecasts for an increase of 1.2 percent but slowing from the 4.3 percent gain in the previous month.



Imports slumped an annual 12.5 percent to 9.809 trillion yen versus expectations for a deficit of 735.7 billion yen.



