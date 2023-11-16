

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) agreed to acquire Solnet, an IT services provider with deep technology consulting experience for New Zealand government and private organizations across multiple industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Solnet's team of more than 100 technologists will join Accenture.



Accenture noted that Solnet's services and solutions will bolster its local cloud and infrastructure engineering offerings, helping clients tap into a full continuum of technical capabilities to accelerate their digital transformation.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken