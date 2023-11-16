Anzeige
16.11.2023
Xinhua Silk Road: Regional economic and trade fair between China, Russia, Mongolia held in Jinzhou, NE China's Liaoning province

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A regional economic and trade fair among China, Russia, Mongolia was held recently in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning province, with more than 40 foreign institutions and enterprises and over 100 domestic ones participated.

The construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor is an important part of promoting Belt and Road construction. As an important window for Liaoning province to open up to the north, Jinzhou is also the forefront of China's opening-up to the Far East, with unique advantages in deepening practical cooperation with Mongolia and Russia.

Jinzhou Port is the northernmost port in China, and it is also the port closest to Mongolia and the Russian Far East geographically. Export of Goods from Mongolia and the Russian Far East via Jinzhou Port could shorten the transportation distance of hundreds of kilometers compared with via other ports, said Jin Guowei, Vice Governor of Liaoning Province.

Liu Hui, president of Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd., said at the fair that Jinzhou Port plans to build the first China-Mongolia-Russia logistics demonstration park in China together with Russian Railway and other partners.

Moreover, a China-Mongolia-Russia integrated supply chain service platform will also be launched to provide end-to-end package services and comprehensive solutions for the China-Mongolia-Russia goods trade, added Liu.

Besides, a China-Mongolia-Russia e-commerce live broadcast base was launched during the event and made its official operation. It is expected to create new sales channels for Mongolian and Russian enterprises, as well as expand their market presence in China.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337191.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-regional-economic-and-trade-fair-between-china-russia-mongolia-held-in-jinzhou-ne-chinas-liaoning-province-301990055.html

