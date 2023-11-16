Lynk & Co and BLAST Premier Sponsorship at the Intersection of Esports and Automotive

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co is excited to announce its forthcoming collaboration with BLAST Premier, marking a significant step in the convergence of esports and the automotive industry. This partnership aims to deliver an unrivaled esports spectacle, culminating in the global finals at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena from December 13 to 17, 2023. Through this partnership, Lynk & Co 05 will take on the role of the official transport partner for the World Final, ensuring seamless transportation for the players to and from the Etihad Arena. Fans attending the event will have the exciting opportunity to witness a captivating display of the Lynk & Co 05, positioned prominently within the arena bowl.

This collaboration, which promises to provide unforgettable experiences and activations for fans, reflects Lynk & Co's commitment to "Personal, Open, and Connected." Aligned with the brand's "More than a car" philosophy, it aims to integrate the enthusiasm and creativity of a new generation into a versatile platform. The goal is to connect individuals, diverse experiences, and the global community, appealing to esports and automobile enthusiasts while redefining industry standards.

Lynk & Co and BLAST Premier have expressed sincere anticipation for this collaboration. Deputy General Manager of Lynk & Co, Fred Shang, stated, "Our partnership with BLAST Premier is truly exciting and highly anticipated as it injects new vitality into the convergence of esports and automotive. We are expecting thrilling moments in live competitions and eagerly look forward to introducing future products and activities." Alexander Lewin, VP of Disruption and Programming at BLAST, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with leading automotive brand Lynk & Co, who share with BLAST a passion for technology and innovation. Through the partnership, we strive to bring together the automotive and esports industries in an engaging and rewarding way for Counter-Strike fans during the biggest BLAST Premier event of the year."

Positioned as a new premium brand, Lynk & Co captures the spotlight with the celebrated Lynk & Co 05, known for its urban, youthful, and dynamic character. With a design philosophy that caters to the fashion-conscious and stylish demands of today's generation, Lynk & Co 05 is set to take center stage. However, it's not just about style; this vehicle offers an impressive blend of sporty performance. It boasts nimble handling, robust acceleration, dynamic driving qualities, and race-inspired seat designs that enhance both style and driving comfort. By embracing esports events, Lynk & Co 05 aims to infuse fresh energy into the automotive world, introducing innovative elements and the dynamic spirit of esports to provide a thrilling automotive experience.

The automotive industry and esports are embarking on an exciting new journey, led by Lynk & Co and BLAST Premier. Together, they are bridging the gap between high-performance vehicle enthusiasts and esports fans.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co, born global, open, and connected in 2016, is designed for the new generation of open urbanites. It is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry, aiming to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

About BLAST

We're on a mission to take esports to the next level of global entertainment. We excite and invite billions of fans to join the esports revolution. We create live and digital experiences - from tournaments that pack out major arenas around the world to great content that's guaranteed to blow your socks off.

We work with some of the world's best game publishers and brands to elevate their properties into amazing esports experiences - having delivered tournaments, content and shows in a variety of games, including: Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege, DOTA 2, VALORANT, Apex Legends, FIFA 2022 and Fortnite.

BLAST Premier is a worldwide Counter-Strike tournament series where the best teams and biggest superstars fight it out for glory and a multi-million dollar prize pool. Famous for its unparalleled production quality and game changing fan-first moments. Attracting tens-of-thousands of fans to our crazy-big-adrenaline-pumped live events in big arenas from London and Copenhagen to Miami and Sao Paulo, with millions more watching at home on our broadcast tuning in from more than 154 territories and in 25 different languages.

