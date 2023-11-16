Title Insurance Market to Reach $ 161.6 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of real estate transactions and increase in digital influence are boosting the growth of the global title insurance market. In addition, rise in number of aggregators and digital brokers positively impacts the growth of the title insurance market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Title Insurance Market by Type (Owner's title insurance, and Lender's title insurance), Distribution Channel (Direct Channel, Agents & Brokers, and Others), and End User (Enterprise, and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the title insurance market was valued at $ 56.8 billion in 2022 in 2022 and is estimated to reach $ 161.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in number of real estate transactions and increase in digital influence are boosting the growth of the global title insurance market. In addition, rise in number of aggregators and digital brokers positively impacts the growth of the title insurance market. However, lack of awareness among customers and increase in security concerns are hampering the title insurance market growth. On the contrary, increase in the adoption of digital solutions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the title insurance market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 56.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $ 161.6 billion CAGR 11.3 % No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments covered Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in number of real estate transactions. Increase in digital influence Rise in number of aggregators and digital brokers Opportunities Increase in adoption of digital solutions Restraints Lack of awareness among customers Increase in security concerns

The lender's title insurance segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By type, the owner's title insurance segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global title insurance market revenue. These insurances reduce management concerns efficiently with personalized assistance and optimized performance development. However, the lender's title insurance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising awareness about the benefits of title insurance policies to access a broader segment.

The direct channel segment is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the agents & broker segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global title insurance market revenue, as it offers insurance policies from several insurers available in the market. However, the direct channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the need to promote real-time patient monitoring in healthcare organizations, as well as growth in investment and funding in the field of telehealth and telemedicine, which foster the adoption of the title insurance market in the healthcare segment.

Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global title insurance market revenue, owing to rise in the adoption of title insurance in small & medium enterprises to ensure effective flow of financial activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as several insurers are adopting & heavily investing in digital insurance platforms to boost business efficiency, lower compliance risk exposure, and improve the claim settlement process in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Fidelity National Title,

Allianz SE,

Zurich Insurance Group,

China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited,

Chicago Title Insurance Company,

Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company,

Conestoga Title Insurance Co,

Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, Inc.,

First American Financial Corporation,

Williston Financial Group.,

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global title insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

