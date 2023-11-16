

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.6770 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6669.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 0.6461 and 0.8859 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6512 and 0.8910, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 97.75 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 98.46.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.69 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.87 against the loonie and 95.00 against the yen.



