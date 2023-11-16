

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.8153 against the euro and 90.31 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8005 and 91.16, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slipped to 2-day lows of 0.5971 and 1.0833 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6029 and 1.0802, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.83 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken