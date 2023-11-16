

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.3713 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3684.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie dropped to 110.31 and 1.4861 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 110.50 and 1.4852, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support 1.38 around against the greenback, 108.00 against the yen and 1.49 against the euro.



