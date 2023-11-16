

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the launch of the Elecsys Anti-HEV IgM and Elecsys Anti-HEV IgG immunoassays for the detection of hepatitis E virus infections in countries accepting the CE mark. The company said its new tests allow clinicians to diagnose acute and chronic infections amongst patients presenting with or without signs of the illness.



Elecsys Anti-HEV IgM is used as an aid to detect an acute or recently acquired HEV infection. Elecsys Anti-HEV IgG is used as an aid to detect a recent or past HEV infection.



Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, said: 'The Anti-HEV IgM inclusion in the newly released WHO 2023 Essential Diagnostics List, demonstrates the important role this test plays in disease management for patients globally.'



