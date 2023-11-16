

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon N.V. (AGN.L), a provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services, Thursday reported operating capital generation of 310 million euros for the third quarter, higher than 240 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, helped by business growth and improved underwriting variances.



Operating capital generation before Holding and other activities was 354 million euros, up from 306 million euros last year.



Earnings on in-force was 344 million euros, an increase of 35% compared with the previous year quarter.



For the full-year, the company has raised its outlook for operating capital generation from the units to about 1.2 billion euros from the previous guidance of 1 billion euros.



