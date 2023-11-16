Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB 001 LPS Trial Data to be Presented at IUIS

POLB 001 - a potential blockbuster immunomodulator

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that an abstract highlighting the potential of POLB 001 as a groundbreaking therapy has been accepted for presentation at the 18th International Congress of Immunology ('IUIS'), to be held 27 November - 2 December 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.

IUIS is the world's leading conference in the field of immunology and attracts immunologists from universities, healthcare providers, independent research organisations and industry leaders. It serves as a premier platform for the exchange of the latest cutting-edge discoveries and advancements in immunological research.

The poster presentation will discuss POLB 001's positive LPS human challenge trial results. POLB 001 is a potential treatment of severe influenza and Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) associated with cancer immunotherapies. CRS is a severe inflammatory response, which may be encountered as a side effect of some therapies, manifesting a range of symptoms that can rapidly progress to a severe life-threatening reaction. An effective therapy for CRS could unlock the benefits of cancer immunotherapies, benefiting patients and healthcare systems alike.

Title: Inhibition of local and systemic inflammatory responses by POLB 001, a novel p38 MAPK inhibitor, following in vivo LPS administration in healthy volunteers

Session Date: 1 December 2023

Presentation Time: 12pm - 1pm SAST

Location: Hall 2

Presenter: Digna de Bruin, The Centre for Human Drug Research

If you would like to meet with Poolbeg Pharma, get in touch at partnering@poolbegpharma.com

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Poolbeg Pharma, said: "The acceptance of this abstract at the upcoming IUIS conference underscores the potential of POLB 001 as a groundbreaking therapy. Severe influenza and Cytokine Release Syndrome associated with cancer immunotherapies are significant problems and an effective drug that can address these issues would have a significant impact on global health."

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to fund the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.



Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team and Board have been augmented with strong commercialisation expertise following the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt's success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg's clinical programmes target large addressable markets across cancer immunotherapies, infectious disease, and oral GLP-1 agonists for obesity and other metabolic conditions. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

