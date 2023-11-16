Anzeige
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
13.11.23
11:44 Uhr
1,950 Euro
-0,066
-3,27 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0182,07009:20
2,0162,07009:20
PR Newswire
16.11.2023 | 08:06
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

15 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

69,757

Weighted average price paid (p)

172.74

Highest price paid (p)

173.70

Lowest price paid (p)

171.10

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,609,001 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,086,014 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 15 November 2023 is 661,086,014. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

172.94

10,944

BATE

172.87

3,807

CHIX

172.69

55,006

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

8:07:51

792

171.10

CHIX

8:08:02

68

171.10

CHIX

8:10:00

310

171.20

CHIX

8:11:52

1,219

171.80

CHIX

8:11:52

50

171.80

CHIX

8:19:23

731

172.90

CHIX

8:19:23

534

172.90

CHIX

8:19:23

4

172.90

CHIX

8:21:26

1,269

172.60

XLON

8:24:02

792

172.20

CHIX

8:24:02

477

172.20

CHIX

8:25:31

792

172.00

XLON

8:25:57

500

172.20

CHIX

8:25:57

769

172.20

CHIX

8:31:17

402

172.00

CHIX

8:41:26

1,269

172.50

CHIX

8:47:53

1269

172.40

XLON

8:59:12

792

173.30

CHIX

9:01:09

792

173.50

CHIX

9:02:03

792

173.70

CHIX

9:02:03

477

173.70

CHIX

9:02:58

1,000

173.70

CHIX

9:02:58

269

173.70

CHIX

9:04:02

792

173.20

CHIX

9:13:41

792

173.30

CHIX

9:19:17

1,269

173.50

XLON

9:32:45

1,269

173.40

CHIX

9:34:02

792

173.20

CHIX

9:34:02

13

173.20

CHIX

9:34:02

464

173.20

CHIX

9:48:42

1,269

172.70

CHIX

10:03:13

1001

172.90

CHIX

10:03:13

268

172.90

CHIX

10:04:13

223

173.10

CHIX

10:04:13

1

173.10

CHIX

10:04:13

1,045

173.10

CHIX

10:08:19

792

172.80

CHIX

10:09:02

477

172.80

CHIX

10:10:02

792

172.80

CHIX

10:10:02

477

172.80

CHIX

10:14:35

1,269

172.40

CHIX

10:17:18

1269

172.10

CHIX

10:23:31

1269

171.60

CHIX

10:29:47

1269

171.30

CHIX

10:46:42

77

171.70

CHIX

10:46:42

1,192

171.70

CHIX

11:07:00

1269

171.70

CHIX

11:07:01

1,269

171.60

CHIX

11:17:05

16

171.60

CHIX

11:28:26

1269

172.10

CHIX

11:28:28

5

171.90

CHIX

11:28:28

749

171.90

CHIX

11:28:37

3

171.90

CHIX

11:30:06

751

172.10

CHIX

11:30:06

518

172.10

CHIX

11:36:00

1,269

172.00

CHIX

12:03:02

1269

172.10

BATE

12:03:03

500

172.00

CHIX

12:03:03

500

172.00

CHIX

12:03:03

269

172.00

CHIX

12:03:22

1,269

172.00

CHIX

12:19:24

1

171.80

CHIX

12:19:24

1

171.80

CHIX

12:37:32

1,269

172.90

CHIX

12:37:48

732

172.80

BATE

12:37:48

537

172.80

BATE

12:46:45

1,269

172.50

CHIX

13:05:32

814

173.50

CHIX

13:05:32

455

173.50

CHIX

13:07:32

792

173.70

CHIX

13:07:32

1

173.70

CHIX

13:07:32

476

173.70

CHIX

13:08:14

1269

173.60

CHIX

13:12:02

889

173.20

CHIX

13:12:02

242

173.20

CHIX

13:12:02

138

173.20

CHIX

13:32:15

1,269

173.50

XLON

13:32:32

1,269

173.30

CHIX

13:35:03

1,269

172.80

XLON

14:15:35

1269

172.80

XLON

14:18:19

1,269

172.60

CHIX

14:18:47

138

173.40

CHIX

14:18:47

1,131

173.40

CHIX

14:28:02

500

173.70

BATE

14:28:02

769

173.70

BATE

14:29:53

1,269

173.40

XLON

14:41:24

1,269

173.10

XLON

15:01:55

1,269

173.70

CHIX

15:13:59

1,269

173.70

CHIX

15:14:01

934

173.50

CHIX

15:14:02

335

173.50

CHIX

15:20:00

1,269

173.50

CHIX


© 2023 PR Newswire
