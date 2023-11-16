FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
15 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
69,757
Weighted average price paid (p)
172.74
Highest price paid (p)
173.70
Lowest price paid (p)
171.10
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,609,001 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,086,014 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 15 November 2023 is 661,086,014. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
172.94
10,944
BATE
172.87
3,807
CHIX
172.69
55,006
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
8:07:51
792
171.10
CHIX
8:08:02
68
171.10
CHIX
8:10:00
310
171.20
CHIX
8:11:52
1,219
171.80
CHIX
8:11:52
50
171.80
CHIX
8:19:23
731
172.90
CHIX
8:19:23
534
172.90
CHIX
8:19:23
4
172.90
CHIX
8:21:26
1,269
172.60
XLON
8:24:02
792
172.20
CHIX
8:24:02
477
172.20
CHIX
8:25:31
792
172.00
XLON
8:25:57
500
172.20
CHIX
8:25:57
769
172.20
CHIX
8:31:17
402
172.00
CHIX
8:41:26
1,269
172.50
CHIX
8:47:53
1269
172.40
XLON
8:59:12
792
173.30
CHIX
9:01:09
792
173.50
CHIX
9:02:03
792
173.70
CHIX
9:02:03
477
173.70
CHIX
9:02:58
1,000
173.70
CHIX
9:02:58
269
173.70
CHIX
9:04:02
792
173.20
CHIX
9:13:41
792
173.30
CHIX
9:19:17
1,269
173.50
XLON
9:32:45
1,269
173.40
CHIX
9:34:02
792
173.20
CHIX
9:34:02
13
173.20
CHIX
9:34:02
464
173.20
CHIX
9:48:42
1,269
172.70
CHIX
10:03:13
1001
172.90
CHIX
10:03:13
268
172.90
CHIX
10:04:13
223
173.10
CHIX
10:04:13
1
173.10
CHIX
10:04:13
1,045
173.10
CHIX
10:08:19
792
172.80
CHIX
10:09:02
477
172.80
CHIX
10:10:02
792
172.80
CHIX
10:10:02
477
172.80
CHIX
10:14:35
1,269
172.40
CHIX
10:17:18
1269
172.10
CHIX
10:23:31
1269
171.60
CHIX
10:29:47
1269
171.30
CHIX
10:46:42
77
171.70
CHIX
10:46:42
1,192
171.70
CHIX
11:07:00
1269
171.70
CHIX
11:07:01
1,269
171.60
CHIX
11:17:05
16
171.60
CHIX
11:28:26
1269
172.10
CHIX
11:28:28
5
171.90
CHIX
11:28:28
749
171.90
CHIX
11:28:37
3
171.90
CHIX
11:30:06
751
172.10
CHIX
11:30:06
518
172.10
CHIX
11:36:00
1,269
172.00
CHIX
12:03:02
1269
172.10
BATE
12:03:03
500
172.00
CHIX
12:03:03
500
172.00
CHIX
12:03:03
269
172.00
CHIX
12:03:22
1,269
172.00
CHIX
12:19:24
1
171.80
CHIX
12:19:24
1
171.80
CHIX
12:37:32
1,269
172.90
CHIX
12:37:48
732
172.80
BATE
12:37:48
537
172.80
BATE
12:46:45
1,269
172.50
CHIX
13:05:32
814
173.50
CHIX
13:05:32
455
173.50
CHIX
13:07:32
792
173.70
CHIX
13:07:32
1
173.70
CHIX
13:07:32
476
173.70
CHIX
13:08:14
1269
173.60
CHIX
13:12:02
889
173.20
CHIX
13:12:02
242
173.20
CHIX
13:12:02
138
173.20
CHIX
13:32:15
1,269
173.50
XLON
13:32:32
1,269
173.30
CHIX
13:35:03
1,269
172.80
XLON
14:15:35
1269
172.80
XLON
14:18:19
1,269
172.60
CHIX
14:18:47
138
173.40
CHIX
14:18:47
1,131
173.40
CHIX
14:28:02
500
173.70
BATE
14:28:02
769
173.70
BATE
14:29:53
1,269
173.40
XLON
14:41:24
1,269
173.10
XLON
15:01:55
1,269
173.70
CHIX
15:13:59
1,269
173.70
CHIX
15:14:01
934
173.50
CHIX
15:14:02
335
173.50
CHIX
15:20:00
1,269
173.50
CHIX