PHSC Plc - Half-year Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
16 November 2023
PHSC PLC
("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")
Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2023
PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2023.
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT
Financial Highlights
- Group revenue of £1.651m (H1 FY23: £1.679m).
- EBITDA of £174k (H1 FY23: £162k).
- Earnings per share of 1.04p (H1 FY23: 0.90p).
- Cash of £638k following payment of increased dividend and completion of share buyback programme (H1 FY22: £691k).
- Net asset value (unaudited) of £3.5m (H1 FY23: £3.6m).
- Pro-forma net asset value (unaudited) per share of 32.2p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 29 September 2023 of 18.5p.
- Interim dividend declared of 0.75p per ordinary share.
Operational Highlights and Business Outlook
Whilst income for the first half of the financial year was approximately £28k lower than at this stage in 2022, EBITDA for the same period rose by approximately £12k. Overall, profitability was further boosted by £7.6k of bank interest, compared with none for H1 last year. All subsidiaries made a contribution to this improved performance and there is a breakdown of how each part of the Group has performed provided later in this report.
The Group continued to respond to challenges caused by a shortage of skilled professional staff, which is not unique to our subsidiaries, and seeks to mitigate the cost pressures that this shortage is causing. The expectations of fee-earning personnel in particular have risen markedly, and recruitment of appropriately qualified staff at sustainable salary levels is proving difficult. To mitigate this, we have had to increase the fees we charge for many of our services and ensure that the quality of our service enables us to retain our existing clients and to attract new contracts.
Although the UK retail sector is still under considerable pressure, our bias towards more clients in the food sector has helped our Security Division. As noted later in this report, the profitability of B2BSG Solutions at the halfway stage represents a great improvement versus H1 2022, and management are confident that the subsidiary can make a positive contribution over the remainder of the year.
Across the Safety Division, combined sales were £28k below where they were at this point in 2022 but EBITDA was circa £12k higher as a result of improved margins. In last year's interim report, we noted that there had been a marked improvement in the fortunes of RSA Environmental Health, which predominantly sells into the education sector. This year we have to report that net profit growth at this subsidiary was not replicated and fell below where it had been in the corresponding period. Despite this, it will be seen that the Safety Division as a whole performed better than before. This demonstrates the strength of the Safety Division overall and the cyclic nature of its business. In addition, a decline in the fortunes of one subsidiary can be offset by improvement in another.
The Management Systems Division of the Group, QCS International, saw some slippage in both revenue and EBITDA. The subsidiary is seeking to take on more staff to assist with demand, as current personnel are already working to capacity.
Looking to the remainder of the current year, the Board believes there are plenty of opportunities for each of our three Divisions (safety, security and management systems). With the recruitment of extra personnel of the right calibre, we firmly believe we will be able to continue to deliver positive outcomes for shareholders.
Dividend
Based on our projections that the Group will continue to have adequate and growing cash reserves from trading activities, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.75p per ordinary share to be paid on 12 January 2024 to those shareholders on the register of members on 22 December 2023. This represents a 50% increase on the 0.5p interim dividend in the previous year.
Any recommendation by the Board for the payment of a final dividend will be subject to the Group's full year performance, cash reserves, and the outlook at that time and will be notified in due course.
Cash Flow
Cash at bank on 30 September 2023 stood at £0.638m compared to approximately £0.7m at the same time last year. The figure shown is net of around £208k, inclusive of costs, for the successful share buyback programme completed in August 2023.
Despite no current expectation of having to call upon it, the Group has agreed to renew its £50,000 banking facility with HSBC.
The cancellation of those shares previously bought back and initially held in treasury has reduced the total cost of dividend payments. The Group has sufficient cash reserves to service the proposed interim dividend and all requirements arising in the normal course of business. There are no additional calls on the Company's cash. It is noted that authority was obtained at the last AGM for the Company to potentially undertake a further share buyback programme(s), however, no decision has been taken on this matter at the present time.
Discrete Performance by Trading Subsidiaries
Profit/loss figures for the individual subsidiaries below are stated before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the parent plc which are recovered through management charges levied on, and dividends received from, trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation.
Inspection Services (UK) Limited
Invoiced sales of £100,960 yielding a profit of £5,654 (H1 FY23: £95,620 and £4,962).
Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited
Invoiced sales of £393,594 yielding a profit of £158,501 (H1 FY23: £423,253 and £119,478).
RSA Environmental Health Limited
Invoiced sales of £161,109 resulting in a profit of £17,055 (H1 FY23: £174,625 and £32,767).
Quality Leisure Management Limited
Invoiced sales of £201,985 resulting in a profit of £70,279 (H1 FY23: £192,014 and £67,769).
QCS International Limited
Invoiced sales of £353,647 yielding a profit of £114,889 (H1 FY23: £408,894 and £138,463).
B2BSG Solutions Limited
Invoiced sales of £439,920 resulting in a profit of £38,901 (H1 FY23: £384,340 and £2,825).
About PHSC
PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.
Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months
ended
Six months
ended
Year
ended
30 Sept 23
30 Sept 22
31 Mar 23
Note
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
2
1,651
1,679
3,438
Cost of sales
(758)
(804)
(1,613)
Gross profit
893
875
1,825
Administrative expenses
(743)
(744)
(1,525)
Other income
-
1
3
Profit from operations
150
132
303
Finance income
8
-
1
Profit before taxation
158
132
304
Corporation tax expense
(36)
(26)
(61)
Profit for the period after tax attributable to owners of parent
2
122
106
243
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
122
106
243
Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit after tax from continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Group during the period
4
1.04p
0.90p
2.05p
Group Statement of Financial Position
30 Sept 23
30 Sept 22
31 Mar 23
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3
492
462
468
Goodwill
2,235
2,235
2,235
Deferred tax asset
12
16
12
2,739
2,713
2,715
Current assets
Inventories
186
206
200
Trade and other receivables
686
660
674
Cash and cash equivalents
638
691
750
1,510
1,557
1,624
Total assets
2
4,249
4,270
4,339
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
486
471
531
Right of use lease liability
30
23
25
Current corporation tax payable
92
81
57
608
575
613
Non-current liabilities
Right of use lease liability
27
14
26
Deferred taxation liabilities
62
62
62
89
76
88
Total liabilities
697
651
701
Net assets
3,552
3,619
3,638
Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group
Called up share capital
1,104
1,185
1,185
Share premium account
1,916
1,916
1,916
Capital redemption reserve
507
426
426
Merger relief reserve
134
134
134
Retained earnings
(109)
(42)
(23)
3,552
3,619
3,638
Group Statement of Changes in Equity
Share Capital
Share
Premium
Merger
Relief
Reserve
Capital
Redemption
Reserve
Treasury
Shares
Retained
Earnings
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Balance at 1 April 2023
1,185
1,916
134
426
-
(23)
3,638
Profit for the period attributable to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
122
122
Purchase of own shares
(81)
-
-
81
-
-
-
Cancellation of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
(208)
(208)
Balance at 30 September 2023
1,104
1,916
134
507
-
(109)
3,552
Balance at 1 April 2022
1,468
1,916
134
143
(645)
497
3,513
Profit for the period attributable to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
106
106
Cancellation of treasury shares
(283)
-
-
283
645
(645)
-
Balance at 30 September 2022
1,185
1,916
134
426
-
(42)
3,619
Group Statement of Cash Flows
Six months
Six months
Year
ended
ended
ended
30 Sept 23
30 Sept 22
31 Mar 23
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cash flows generated from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
131
62
318
Tax paid
-
-
(55)
Net cash generated from operating activities
131
62
263
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(33)
(2)
(41)
Disposal of fixed assets
-
-
-
Interest received
8
-
1
Net cash used in investing activities
(25)
(2)
(40)
Cash flows used in financing activities
Payments on right of use assets
(10)
(18)
(4)
Share buyback
(208)
-
-
Dividends paid to Group shareholders
-
-
(118)
Net cash used in financing activities
(218)
(18)
(122)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(112)
42
101
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
750
649
649
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
638
691
750
Notes to the cash flow statement
Cash generated from operations
Operating profit - continuing operations
150
132
303
Depreciation charge
24
30
63
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
Loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
14
(20)
(14)
Decrease in trade and other receivables
32
66
52
Decrease in trade and other payables
(89)
(146)
(86)
Cash generated from operations
131
62
318
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
- Basis of preparation
These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies and the Companies Act 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.
The financial information contained in this announcement, which has not been audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, prepared under IFRS, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report for the 2023 financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed within these interim financial statements as adopted in the most recent annual financial statements.
Impairment of goodwill
The Board has considered the carrying value of goodwill and is satisfied that the assumptions made at the time of the last adjustment remain valid.
- Segmental Reporting
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
30 Sept 23
30 Sept 22
31 Mar 23
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue
£'000
£'000
£'000
Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd
440
384
830
Health & Safety division
Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
101
96
198
Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
393
423
807
Quality Leisure Management Ltd
202
192
402
RSA Environmental Health Ltd
161
175
366
857
886
1,773
Systems division:QCS International Ltd
354
409
835
Total revenue
1,651
1,679
3,438
Profit/(loss) after taxation, before management charge
Security division:B2BSG Solutions Ltd
32
4
(3)
Health & Safety division
Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
1
1
8
Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
124
102
229
Quality Leisure Management Ltd
59
56
116
RSA Environmental Health Ltd
12
25
61
196
184
414
Systems division:QCS International Ltd
87
107
225
Holding company:PHSC plc
(193)
(189)
(393)
Total Group profit after taxation
122
106
243
30 Sept 23
30 Sept 22
31 Mar 23
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Total assets
£'000
£'000
£'000
Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd
525
178
466
Safety division
Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
89
97
68
Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
272
289
221
Quality Leisure Management Ltd
134
185
95
RSA Environmental Health Limited
575
619
565
1,070
1,190
949
Systems division:QCS International Ltd
205
395
242
Holding company:PHSC plc
3,038
3,270
3,216
4,838
5,033
4,873
Adjustment of goodwill
(591)
(765)
(536)
Adjustment of deferred tax
2
2
2
Total assets
4,249
4,270
4,339
- Property, plant and equipment
30 Sept 23
30 Sept 22
31 Mar 23
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cost or valuation
Brought forward
969
928
928
Additions
48
2
41
Disposals
-
-
-
Carried forward
1,017
930
969
Depreciation
Brought forward
501
438
438
Charge
24
30
63
Disposals
-
-
-
Carried forward
525
468
501
Net book value
492
462
468
- Earnings per share
The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the following data.
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
30 Sept 23
30 Sept 22
31 Mar 23
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Earnings
Continuing activities
122
106
243
Number of shares
30 Sept 23
30 Sept 22
31 Mar 23
Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share
11,713,776
11,847,019
11,847,019
