PR Newswire
16.11.2023 | 08:06
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHSC Plc - Half-year Report

PHSC Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

16 November 2023

PHSC PLC

("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2023

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2023.

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Financial Highlights

  • Group revenue of £1.651m (H1 FY23: £1.679m).
  • EBITDA of £174k (H1 FY23: £162k).
  • Earnings per share of 1.04p (H1 FY23: 0.90p).
  • Cash of £638k following payment of increased dividend and completion of share buyback programme (H1 FY22: £691k).
  • Net asset value (unaudited) of £3.5m (H1 FY23: £3.6m).
  • Pro-forma net asset value (unaudited) per share of 32.2p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 29 September 2023 of 18.5p.
  • Interim dividend declared of 0.75p per ordinary share.

Operational Highlights and Business Outlook

Whilst income for the first half of the financial year was approximately £28k lower than at this stage in 2022, EBITDA for the same period rose by approximately £12k. Overall, profitability was further boosted by £7.6k of bank interest, compared with none for H1 last year. All subsidiaries made a contribution to this improved performance and there is a breakdown of how each part of the Group has performed provided later in this report.

The Group continued to respond to challenges caused by a shortage of skilled professional staff, which is not unique to our subsidiaries, and seeks to mitigate the cost pressures that this shortage is causing. The expectations of fee-earning personnel in particular have risen markedly, and recruitment of appropriately qualified staff at sustainable salary levels is proving difficult. To mitigate this, we have had to increase the fees we charge for many of our services and ensure that the quality of our service enables us to retain our existing clients and to attract new contracts.

Although the UK retail sector is still under considerable pressure, our bias towards more clients in the food sector has helped our Security Division. As noted later in this report, the profitability of B2BSG Solutions at the halfway stage represents a great improvement versus H1 2022, and management are confident that the subsidiary can make a positive contribution over the remainder of the year.

Across the Safety Division, combined sales were £28k below where they were at this point in 2022 but EBITDA was circa £12k higher as a result of improved margins. In last year's interim report, we noted that there had been a marked improvement in the fortunes of RSA Environmental Health, which predominantly sells into the education sector. This year we have to report that net profit growth at this subsidiary was not replicated and fell below where it had been in the corresponding period. Despite this, it will be seen that the Safety Division as a whole performed better than before. This demonstrates the strength of the Safety Division overall and the cyclic nature of its business. In addition, a decline in the fortunes of one subsidiary can be offset by improvement in another.

The Management Systems Division of the Group, QCS International, saw some slippage in both revenue and EBITDA. The subsidiary is seeking to take on more staff to assist with demand, as current personnel are already working to capacity.

Looking to the remainder of the current year, the Board believes there are plenty of opportunities for each of our three Divisions (safety, security and management systems). With the recruitment of extra personnel of the right calibre, we firmly believe we will be able to continue to deliver positive outcomes for shareholders.

Dividend

Based on our projections that the Group will continue to have adequate and growing cash reserves from trading activities, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.75p per ordinary share to be paid on 12 January 2024 to those shareholders on the register of members on 22 December 2023. This represents a 50% increase on the 0.5p interim dividend in the previous year.

Any recommendation by the Board for the payment of a final dividend will be subject to the Group's full year performance, cash reserves, and the outlook at that time and will be notified in due course.

Cash Flow

Cash at bank on 30 September 2023 stood at £0.638m compared to approximately £0.7m at the same time last year. The figure shown is net of around £208k, inclusive of costs, for the successful share buyback programme completed in August 2023.

Despite no current expectation of having to call upon it, the Group has agreed to renew its £50,000 banking facility with HSBC.

The cancellation of those shares previously bought back and initially held in treasury has reduced the total cost of dividend payments. The Group has sufficient cash reserves to service the proposed interim dividend and all requirements arising in the normal course of business. There are no additional calls on the Company's cash. It is noted that authority was obtained at the last AGM for the Company to potentially undertake a further share buyback programme(s), however, no decision has been taken on this matter at the present time.

Discrete Performance by Trading Subsidiaries

Profit/loss figures for the individual subsidiaries below are stated before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the parent plc which are recovered through management charges levied on, and dividends received from, trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation.

Inspection Services (UK) Limited

Invoiced sales of £100,960 yielding a profit of £5,654 (H1 FY23: £95,620 and £4,962).

Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited

Invoiced sales of £393,594 yielding a profit of £158,501 (H1 FY23: £423,253 and £119,478).

RSA Environmental Health Limited

Invoiced sales of £161,109 resulting in a profit of £17,055 (H1 FY23: £174,625 and £32,767).

Quality Leisure Management Limited

Invoiced sales of £201,985 resulting in a profit of £70,279 (H1 FY23: £192,014 and £67,769).

QCS International Limited

Invoiced sales of £353,647 yielding a profit of £114,889 (H1 FY23: £408,894 and £138,463).

B2BSG Solutions Limited

Invoiced sales of £439,920 resulting in a profit of £38,901 (H1 FY23: £384,340 and £2,825).

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Stephen King Tel: 01622 717 7000

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited(Nominated Adviser) Tel:020 7409 3494

James Bellman/Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel:020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

Group Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months

ended

Six months

ended

Year

ended

30 Sept 23

30 Sept 22

31 Mar 23

Note

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

£'000

£'000

£'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

2

1,651

1,679

3,438

Cost of sales

(758)

(804)

(1,613)

Gross profit

893

875

1,825

Administrative expenses

(743)

(744)

(1,525)

Other income

-

1

3

Profit from operations

150

132

303

Finance income

8

-

1

Profit before taxation

158

132

304

Corporation tax expense

(36)

(26)

(61)

Profit for the period after tax attributable to owners of parent

2

122

106

243

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

122

106

243

Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit after tax from continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Group during the period

4

1.04p

0.90p

2.05p

Group Statement of Financial Position

30 Sept 23

30 Sept 22

31 Mar 23

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3

492

462

468

Goodwill

2,235

2,235

2,235

Deferred tax asset

12

16

12

2,739

2,713

2,715

Current assets

Inventories

186

206

200

Trade and other receivables

686

660

674

Cash and cash equivalents

638

691

750

1,510

1,557

1,624

Total assets

2

4,249

4,270

4,339

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

486

471

531

Right of use lease liability

30

23

25

Current corporation tax payable

92

81

57

608

575

613

Non-current liabilities

Right of use lease liability

27

14

26

Deferred taxation liabilities

62

62

62

89

76

88

Total liabilities

697

651

701

Net assets

3,552

3,619

3,638

Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group

Called up share capital

1,104

1,185

1,185

Share premium account

1,916

1,916

1,916

Capital redemption reserve

507

426

426

Merger relief reserve

134

134

134

Retained earnings

(109)

(42)

(23)

3,552

3,619

3,638

Group Statement of Changes in Equity

Share Capital

Share

Premium

Merger

Relief

Reserve

Capital

Redemption

Reserve

Treasury

Shares

Retained

Earnings

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance at 1 April 2023

1,185

1,916

134

426

-

(23)

3,638

Profit for the period attributable to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

122

122

Purchase of own shares

(81)

-

-

81

-

-

-

Cancellation of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

(208)

(208)

Balance at 30 September 2023

1,104

1,916

134

507

-

(109)

3,552

Balance at 1 April 2022

1,468

1,916

134

143

(645)

497

3,513

Profit for the period attributable to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

106

106

Cancellation of treasury shares

(283)

-

-

283

645

(645)

-

Balance at 30 September 2022

1,185

1,916

134

426

-

(42)

3,619

Group Statement of Cash Flows

Six months

Six months

Year

ended

ended

ended

30 Sept 23

30 Sept 22

31 Mar 23

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

£'000

£'000

£'000

Cash flows generated from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

131

62

318

Tax paid

-

-

(55)

Net cash generated from operating activities

131

62

263

Cash flows used in investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(33)

(2)

(41)

Disposal of fixed assets

-

-

-

Interest received

8

-

1

Net cash used in investing activities

(25)

(2)

(40)

Cash flows used in financing activities

Payments on right of use assets

(10)

(18)

(4)

Share buyback

(208)

-

-

Dividends paid to Group shareholders

-

-

(118)

Net cash used in financing activities

(218)

(18)

(122)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(112)

42

101

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

750

649

649

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

638

691

750

Notes to the cash flow statement

Cash generated from operations

Operating profit - continuing operations

150

132

303

Depreciation charge

24

30

63

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

Loss on sale of fixed assets

-

-

-

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

14

(20)

(14)

Decrease in trade and other receivables

32

66

52

Decrease in trade and other payables

(89)

(146)

(86)

Cash generated from operations

131

62

318

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

  1. Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies and the Companies Act 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.

The financial information contained in this announcement, which has not been audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, prepared under IFRS, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report for the 2023 financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed within these interim financial statements as adopted in the most recent annual financial statements.

Impairment of goodwill

The Board has considered the carrying value of goodwill and is satisfied that the assumptions made at the time of the last adjustment remain valid.

  1. Segmental Reporting

Six months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

30 Sept 23

30 Sept 22

31 Mar 23

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue

£'000

£'000

£'000

Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd

440

384

830

Health & Safety division

Inspection Services (UK) Ltd

101

96

198

Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd

393

423

807

Quality Leisure Management Ltd

202

192

402

RSA Environmental Health Ltd

161

175

366

857

886

1,773

Systems division:QCS International Ltd

354

409

835

Total revenue

1,651

1,679

3,438

Profit/(loss) after taxation, before management charge

Security division:B2BSG Solutions Ltd

32

4

(3)

Health & Safety division

Inspection Services (UK) Ltd

1

1

8

Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd

124

102

229

Quality Leisure Management Ltd

59

56

116

RSA Environmental Health Ltd

12

25

61

196

184

414

Systems division:QCS International Ltd

87

107

225

Holding company:PHSC plc

(193)

(189)

(393)

Total Group profit after taxation

122

106

243

30 Sept 23

30 Sept 22

31 Mar 23

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Total assets

£'000

£'000

£'000

Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd

525

178

466

Safety division

Inspection Services (UK) Ltd

89

97

68

Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd

272

289

221

Quality Leisure Management Ltd

134

185

95

RSA Environmental Health Limited

575

619

565

1,070

1,190

949

Systems division:QCS International Ltd

205

395

242

Holding company:PHSC plc

3,038

3,270

3,216

4,838

5,033

4,873

Adjustment of goodwill

(591)

(765)

(536)

Adjustment of deferred tax

2

2

2

Total assets

4,249

4,270

4,339

  1. Property, plant and equipment

30 Sept 23

30 Sept 22

31 Mar 23

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

£'000

£'000

£'000

Cost or valuation

Brought forward

969

928

928

Additions

48

2

41

Disposals

-

-

-

Carried forward

1,017

930

969

Depreciation

Brought forward

501

438

438

Charge

24

30

63

Disposals

-

-

-

Carried forward

525

468

501

Net book value

492

462

468

  1. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the following data.

Six months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

30 Sept 23

30 Sept 22

31 Mar 23

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

£'000

£'000

£'000

Earnings

Continuing activities

122

106

243

Number of shares

30 Sept 23

30 Sept 22

31 Mar 23

Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share

11,713,776

11,847,019

11,847,019

- ENDS -


