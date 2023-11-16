Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
[15.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,115,491.00
|USD
|0
|42,515,374.63
|5.975
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,739,940.00
|EUR
|0
|14,835,040.61
|5.4144
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|60,151.00
|GBP
|0
|483,574.01
|8.0393
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|5,998,662.55
|7.2713