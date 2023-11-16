Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
16.11.2023 | 08:10
Adevinta ASA - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2023 results

Oslo, 16 November 2023 - You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA's Q3 2023 results on Thursday, 23 November 2023.

Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 23 November 2023 at 07:00 CET Report for the third quarter of 2023, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results
Time: 23 November 2023 at 08:30 CET The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Antoine Jouteau and CFO Elisabeth Peyraube will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on https://www.adevinta.com/irand on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bsvo9ijw. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:
UK: +44 (0) 121 281 8004
USA: +1 718 705 87 96
France: +33 1 70 91 87 04
Other countries: +39 02 802 09 11

Confirmation password: Adevinta2023Q3

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Contact information:

IR contacts
Marie de Scorbiac
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
+33 6 14 65 77 40
Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Senior Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

Media contact
press@adevinta.com

***

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds group and champion for sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe.
Our portfolio of 25+ digital marketplaces spans consumer goods, mobility, real estate, holiday rentals and jobs. Every month, our industry-leading technology enables more than 120 million people and over a million businesses across Europe to connect and trade. Loved local brands include leboncoin in France; mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen in Germany; Fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy; Marktplaats in the Netherlands and the Canadian marketplace Kijiji.
Our international team of diverse individuals are united in their purpose to make a positive impact on the environment, the economy and society every single day.
Adevinta is a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe.
To find out more, visit Adevinta.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


