Adevinta ASA - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2023 results

Oslo, 16 November 2023 - You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA's Q3 2023 results on Thursday, 23 November 2023.

Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 23 November 2023 at 07:00 CET Report for the third quarter of 2023, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results

Time: 23 November 2023 at 08:30 CET The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Antoine Jouteau and CFO Elisabeth Peyraube will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on https://www.adevinta.com/irand on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bsvo9ijw. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:

UK: +44 (0) 121 281 8004

USA: +1 718 705 87 96

France: +33 1 70 91 87 04

Other countries: +39 02 802 09 11

Confirmation password: Adevinta2023Q3

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Contact information:

IR contacts

Marie de Scorbiac

VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

+33 6 14 65 77 40

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Senior Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com

Media contact

press@adevinta.com

***

