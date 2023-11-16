Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
16.11.23
08:01 Uhr
1,216 Euro
+0,006
+0,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2161,25609:28
16.11.2023 | 08:31
16.11.2023 | 08:31
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
16 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.236     GBP1.080 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.224     GBP1.068 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.228620    GBP1.072680

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,686,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6327       1.228         XDUB      08:47:04      00067752401TRLO0 
3289       1.230         XDUB      09:29:01      00067754770TRLO0 
3493       1.230         XDUB      09:29:01      00067754769TRLO0 
6412       1.224         XDUB      11:35:46      00067760630TRLO0 
2500       1.236         XDUB      13:31:06      00067763956TRLO0 
1579       1.232         XDUB      13:33:57      00067764326TRLO0 
4366       1.232         XDUB      13:33:57      00067764325TRLO0 
1702       1.228         XDUB      14:02:06      00067765830TRLO0 
4673       1.228         XDUB      14:05:16      00067765921TRLO0 
5678       1.226         XDUB      14:37:41      00067767455TRLO0 
4659       1.228         XDUB      15:14:38      00067768762TRLO0 
5322       1.230         XDUB      16:01:20      00067770650TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2600       107.20        XLON      08:47:04      00067752402TRLO0 
845       106.80        XLON      09:29:54      00067754799TRLO0 
4571       106.80        XLON      09:29:54      00067754800TRLO0 
232       106.80        XLON      09:29:54      00067754801TRLO0 
181       106.80        XLON      09:29:54      00067754802TRLO0 
61        106.80        XLON      09:29:59      00067754806TRLO0 
2155       107.20        XLON      12:11:57      00067761694TRLO0 
3352       107.20        XLON      12:11:57      00067761695TRLO0 
6700       107.20        XLON      12:11:57      00067761696TRLO0 
3164       108.00        XLON      13:21:09      00067763594TRLO0 
1700       108.00        XLON      13:21:09      00067763595TRLO0 
165       107.00        XLON      14:05:16      00067765919TRLO0 
5828       107.00        XLON      14:05:16      00067765920TRLO0 
5553       107.40        XLON      14:54:06      00067768049TRLO0 
1863       107.40        XLON      14:54:06      00067768050TRLO0 
1972       107.40        XLON      14:54:06      00067768051TRLO0 
4713       107.40        XLON      15:12:57      00067768721TRLO0 
18        107.40        XLON      15:12:57      00067768722TRLO0 
1191       107.40        XLON      15:12:57      00067768723TRLO0 
1388       107.20        XLON      15:50:48      00067770287TRLO0 
929       107.20        XLON      15:50:48      00067770288TRLO0 
819       107.20        XLON      15:58:44      00067770585TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  285192 
EQS News ID:  1774609 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1774609&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
