

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc (INVP.L) reported that its first half profit before tax from continuing operations declined to 404.3 million pounds from 508.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings for per share from continuing operations was 33.2 pence compared to 45.2 pence. Pre-provision adjusted operating profit increased 14.3% to 487.7 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 38.7 pence compared to 32.9 pence. Headline earnings per share was 36.9 pence compared to 32.0 pence.



First half revenue increased 8.6% to 1.04 billion pounds, and was up 17.3% in neutral currency. Net interest income increased to 682.6 million pounds from 607.8 million pounds, last year. Non-interest revenue increased 2.3% to 361.1 million pounds.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 15.5 pence per share, an increase of 14.8% from prior period.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken