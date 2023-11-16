Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
PR Newswire
16.11.2023 | 08:48
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diginius is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Shopify app, Diginius Shopping, engineered to streamline Microsoft Shopping campaigns for Shopify store users

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginius is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Shopify app, Diginius Shopping. This innovative app aims to streamline Microsoft Shopping management for Shopify store owners advertising on Bing.

Diginius Shopping is the ultimate Microsoft dedicated tool supporting management and analysis of advertising to optimise performance on Bing. Exclusively create a Microsoft Advertising account in-app, automate product feed syncing between the Shopify store and Microsoft Ads whilst also managing campaigns and track advertising insights.

Diginius Shopping is now available to download from the Shopify App store, providing users with a streamlined and centralised management tool.

Key Features of Diginius Shopping

  • Automated feed management tool
  • Campaign management tool
  • Advertising reporting and insights
  • Microsoft Advertising, in-app account creation

Nate Burke, Founder and CEO of Diginius, said:

"Diginius is thrilled to announce the launch of the Diginius Shopping App" said Nate Burke, Diginius Founder and CEO. "With in-app Microsoft account creation, exclusive to Diginius Shopping, users can get started advertising Microsoft Shopping in minutes".

For more information about the Diginius Shopping app, please visit www.diginius.shopping.

Editors Notes

About Diginius:

Diginius is a London-based SaaS technology company with a digital performance platform, Diginius Insight, and Diginius Shopping, a Shopify app to support Microsoft Shopping campaigns.

Diginius Insight, for both companies and digital marketing agencies, monitors, measures, and reports results across digital growth, delivering visibility and transparency for all. Diginius are committed to providing robust solutions as a digital performance platform to its 650+ partners across 50+ countries.

Media Contact:

Olivia Poppy O'Neill
PR, Marketing and Events Executive
Diginius
olivia.oneill@diginius.com
www.diginius.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diginius-is-thrilled-to-announce-the-official-launch-of-the-shopify-app-diginius-shopping-engineered-to-streamline-microsoft-shopping-campaigns-for-shopify-store-users-301989656.html

