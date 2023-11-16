Diginius is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Shopify app, Diginius Shopping, engineered to streamline Microsoft Shopping campaigns for Shopify store users

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginius is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Shopify app, Diginius Shopping. This innovative app aims to streamline Microsoft Shopping management for Shopify store owners advertising on Bing.

Diginius Shopping is the ultimate Microsoft dedicated tool supporting management and analysis of advertising to optimise performance on Bing. Exclusively create a Microsoft Advertising account in-app, automate product feed syncing between the Shopify store and Microsoft Ads whilst also managing campaigns and track advertising insights.

Diginius Shopping is now available to download from the Shopify App store, providing users with a streamlined and centralised management tool.

Key Features of Diginius Shopping

Automated feed management tool

Campaign management tool

Advertising reporting and insights

Microsoft Advertising, in-app account creation

Nate Burke, Founder and CEO of Diginius, said:

"Diginius is thrilled to announce the launch of the Diginius Shopping App" said Nate Burke, Diginius Founder and CEO. "With in-app Microsoft account creation, exclusive to Diginius Shopping, users can get started advertising Microsoft Shopping in minutes".

For more information about the Diginius Shopping app, please visit www.diginius.shopping.

Editors Notes

About Diginius:

Diginius is a London-based SaaS technology company with a digital performance platform, Diginius Insight, and Diginius Shopping, a Shopify app to support Microsoft Shopping campaigns.

Diginius Insight, for both companies and digital marketing agencies, monitors, measures, and reports results across digital growth, delivering visibility and transparency for all. Diginius are committed to providing robust solutions as a digital performance platform to its 650+ partners across 50+ countries.

