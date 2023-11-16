

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) on Thursday, issued a trading statement for the first quarter and reported a 3.5% organic revenue growth against a Q1 FY2023 comparator of +13.2%.



The company stated that performance in the first quarter was in line with the Group's expectations, and further confirmed full-year guidance of organic revenue growth within its medium-term target range of 4%-6%, with continued margin expansion.



Paul Keel, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We have now delivered ten consecutive quarters of growth, underpinned by our strategy of accelerating growth, improving execution and investing in our people. Our strong orderbooks in John Crane and Smiths Detection and new product pipeline give us confidence in delivering full year growth within our medium-term target of 4-6%, despite record FY23 comparators, a moderating pricing environment and softer market conditions in parts of Flex-Tek and Smiths Interconnect.'



