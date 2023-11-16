San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Tailor has launched a new platform that aims to redefine the customization of ERP systems, marking a significant shift in enterprise resource planning (ERP). The concept of "headless" software has been gaining traction, mirroring trends seen in content management systems (CMS) and e-commerce, and Tailor is at the forefront of this evolution with its headless ERP solutions.

Decoupling Data and Interface: The Essence of Headless ERP

In general, an ERP system can be viewed as a suite of multiple applications deeply integrated with each other. Headless ERP systems are an innovative approach to making ERP systems modular and customizable. They separate the backend process and data management from the user interface. Tailor's headless ERP application provides complete client-side flexibility and promotes an API-first approach, enabling seamless integration with existing services. This approach is especially beneficial for companies using multiple SaaS tools, seeking integration with existing SaaS while taking advantage of custom applications.

Tailor's Impact on Enterprise Expansion

For growing companies, managing operations can be a complex task. Transitioning to a robust ERP system becomes critical, and Tailor's platform offers an attractive alternative to traditional ERP systems.

Tailor thinks it's better to have only features necessary for a specific customer rather than to buy the complex system that bundles countless unused and irrelevant functions because it means higher flexibility. The capability to quickly adjust applications to the ever-changing business requirements guarantees that each solution is long-lasting and always tailored to the client's specific business processes.

Developer-Centric Customization with Tailor's Console

Tailor's developer console is the central component of its platform, offering a user-friendly and easy-to-use interface for custom ERP solutions. This console reflects Tailor's dedication to empowering developers, providing a system where customization is not only feasible but also optimized for efficiency.

Tailor Platform at a Glance

The Tailor Platform, which is an underlying platform that enables easy customizations at the application layer, comes packed with features designed to enhance the development experience:

Schema-based API Generation:

Tailor Platform generates CRUD APIs with built-in support for search, sort, filter, and pagination. It also supports data validations, default and computed values, relationships, and nested fields.

Advanced Business Logic Integration:

Chained Queries and Event Triggers automate workflows, while State Machines offer record-level authorization.

Efficient Workflow Management:

Tailor Platform enables custom business logic execution, allowing developers to define sequences, apply data transformations, and expose it to end users as custom APIs.

Seamless System Integrations:

Tailor's platform is crafted to integrate with existing ERP infrastructures, serving as a seamless extension or a standalone solution.

Tailor's Vision for the Headless ERP Market

Tailor perceives headless ERP as the ultimate future of enterprise resource planning rather than just a passing trend. This belief is based on the idea that separating the frontend from the backend provides businesses with the flexibility to enhance user experiences, seamlessly integrate different systems, and ensure that their ERP systems are customized and adaptable to changing requirements.

For those eager to delve deeper into the world of headless ERP and its advantages, Tailor invites interested parties to explore their documentation or schedule a demo to witness firsthand the transformative potential of their platform.

About Tailor

Tailor, a company supported by Y Combinator, enables businesses to create customizable headless ERP solutions effortlessly. Tailor's low-code platform is designed for growing companies that want a flexible, user-friendly, and integrated approach to ERP systems. As the business environment changes, Tailor's flexibility ensures that businesses have the necessary tools to expand and adjust with ease and confidence.

