

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax was 160.0 million pounds, down 62.5 percent from last year's 426.3 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 17.1 pence, down from 51.8 pence last year.



Underlying profit before tax was 90.3 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 7.9 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share were 13.2 pence, compared to loss of 1.8 pence a year earlier.



Revenue for the period grew 6.8 percent to 982.0 million pounds from prior year's 919.3 million pounds.



Furthr, the company recommended interim dividend of 16.59p, in line with policy.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects revenue to increase by around 150 million pounds.



