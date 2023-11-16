JACKERY LOVERS REJOICE AS THE PORTABLE ENERGY GIANT ANNOUNCES HUGE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Including 30-Day best-price guarantee, discount vouchers, and up to 50% off power stations and solar generators

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the world's leading expert in portable and environmentally friendly power solutions, is kicking off this year's Black Friday extravaganza with selected power stations and solar generators up to half-price, from Friday 17 November 2023.

Two of the largest Black Friday deals include the Explorer 1000, which is available with a capacity of 1002Wh and has a whopping 50 per cent off at only £524 (RRP £1049) when purchased directly from the Jackery Amazon Shop. Its little sibling, the Explorer 500 also has a discount of 46 per cent and is available for just £299 (RRP £556.99) from both Amazon and Jackery direct.

Black Friday Deals Purchased Directly from Jackery UK

With many Black Friday deals on offer across the Jackery's mighty power station portfolio, the complete solar generator packages are also heavily discounted. The Solar Generator 1000 Pro as a set with power station and mobile solar pan, the SolarSaga 200W provides power on-the-go for just £1069 (RRP £1728 ) a 38% discount, the Explorer 1000 Pro is reduced by 36 per cent and costs £699 (RRP 1,099).

The power station energy giant, Explorer 2000 Pro is reduced by 30 per cent, priced at £1399.00 (RRP £1999), with a 2160Wh capacity at 2200 watts of continuous power, seven connections for electrical consumers, and AC fast-charging in just two hours.

Amazon Black Friday offers are valid until 27 November 2023 while Jackery is offering an additional one-day promotion for purchases directly from the Jackery UK online shop until 28 November 2023. Jackery also offers a 30-day price-match guarantee* to all direct customers of the website, a five-year guarantee on the discounted Pro series and many more surprises including vouchers worth up to £200 that can be used to purchase accessories throughout the Black Friday period.

Notes to editors:

*30-day Price Match Guarantee" will only be offered to customers who made their purchase on the UK Official Website and who discover a lower price for the identical product on the UK Official Website, within 30 days after their purchase.

