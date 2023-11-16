Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
PR Newswire
16.11.2023 | 09:06
Uberall Announces Enhanced Integration Experience with Apple Business Connect

New capability will empower multi-location businesses to manage their presence in the Apple ecosystem directly from the Uberall platform

BERLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberall, the global leader in multi-location marketing solutions, proudly announces its enhanced integration with Apple Business Connect.

Apple x Uberall integration

Uberall's new enhanced integration gives customers the control to claim their business, edit existing business details, verify its published status, and present customers with offers and incentives through Showcases on Apple Business Connect - all from the convenience of the Uberall platform.

The integration advancements reaffirm Uberall's mission to provide businesses with superior solutions for managing and customizing all their listings effortlessly - from one place - so they can get found, be chosen, build customer loyalty, and thrive in their local markets.

"We are committed to working with industry leaders like Apple, ensuring our customers get the most out of platforms frequented by consumers every day," said Florian Hübner, Uberall's CEO & Founder. "This new capability helps our customers and partners to craft and curate their entire online journey, right from within Uberall."

Uberall announced in January an integration with Apple Business Connect, allowing Uberall customers to manage and customize their Apple Maps place cards that appear across Apple's ecosystem, and update them with current and accurate business information, offers and services within one centralized platform at scale.

About Uberall

Uberall helps the world's most innovative multi-location businesses stay relevant, competitive, and profitable, by using digital technology to win clicks online and feet offline.

The Uberall location marketing platform powers the entire customer journey from online discovery, to store visit, to recommendation and repeat purchase. Uberall makes sure businesses are not only found, but attract and delight customers on every corner, across the globe - driving revenue and customer lifetime value, at scale.

Uberall, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has more than 400 employees and services over 1,850 multi-location businesses across 170 countries.

For further information visit www.uberall.com | LinkedIn | YouTube

CONTACT: press@uberall.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277523/Uberall.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248836/Uberall_Logo.jpg

Uberall Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uberall-announces-enhanced-integration-experience-with-apple-business-connect-301988770.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
