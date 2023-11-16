

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L), an engineering and construction company, on Thursday said that its trading for fiscal 2024 is above the prior period and in line with the management's expectations.



In its trading update, the company said that the engineering firm's performance is expected to be weighted in the second half, similar to prior year.



The order book of the company at the end of October stands at 10.5 billion pounds. The order book on June 30 was 10.1 billion pounds.



On Wednesday, Kier shares closed at 106 pence, up 1.15% on the London Stock Exchange.



