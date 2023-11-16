

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered specialty industrial machinery business Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) on Thursday said that the company is trading ahead of its expectations in the four months to October 2023.



Revenue growth excluding revenue from planned site closures stood at 18 percent amidst strong underlying demand.



The margin performance also exceeded expectations, driven by higher aftermarket demand and pricing, and the successful delivery of operational improvements.



The company has raised the 2023 full year guidance with a 7-percent profit upgrade to previous expectations. Revenue is seen between 3.3 and 3.4 billion pounds. Aerospace adjusted operating profit is expected to be between 400 and 410 million pounds. The Aerospace adjusted operating margin is seen at over 12 percent. The Aerospace adjusted EBITDA is expected between 545 and 555 million pounds.



Guidance by the company given in the Capital Markets Event on 17 May 2023 showed total aerospace revenue at 3.4 billion pounds, operating profit at 350 million pounds, operating margin between 10 percent and 11 percent, and EBITDA at 505 million pounds.



The company said its first guidance to 2024 adjusted operating profit performance is approximately 4 percent better than 510 million pounds, the company-compiled consensus of twelve analysts.



