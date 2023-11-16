

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Thursday said UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorized their gene-editing therapy Casgevy for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) in patients aged 12 years and older.



This makes the first regulatory authorization of a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy in the world.



Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders. Beta thalassemia is also an inherited blood disorder, in which the body doesn't make enough hemoglobin.



Two clinical trials of Casgevy in SCD and TDT had met their respective primary goals of becoming free from painful blood vessel blockages or transfusion independent for at least 12 consecutive months.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken