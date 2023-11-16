

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported that its first half profit before tax was 58.1 million pounds, an increase of 38.0% from last year. Profit per share increased to 4.8 pence from 4.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 56.9 million pounds, an increase of 21.2%. Adjusted basic EPS was 5.0 pence compared to 4.4 pence.



First half revenue was 494.1 million pounds, up 17.7% from previous year. Headline revenue was 484.4 million pounds, an increase of 19.2%.



