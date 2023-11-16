

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY), in its Investor Update, on Thursday said it is on track to deliver on its 8 percent earnings per share growth target for 2023 to 2025.



The outlook reflects P&C top-line growth, improved margins in Retail, growth in preferred lines in Life, Farmers Exchanges turn-around and expense discipline.



The company further said it is consolidating market leadership in Commercial Insurance, pursuing growth in middle market and selected lines of business, while managing volatility.



Farmers Exchanges expect to deliver a combined ratio of around 99 percent in 2024 together with a surplus ratio of 35 percent.



The company said a new target surplus ratio range of 34-38 percent has been established reflecting the planned reduction in volatility of surplus generation.



Group CEO Mario Greco and Group CFO George Quinn will present three separate breakout sessions in the event in London. The sessions on Farmers, Switzerland and Germany will provide insights on the strategic progress of 3 businesses, generating around 40 percent of Group profits.



