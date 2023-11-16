

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (Halma Plc), a life-saving technology company, Thursday reported profit before tax of 150.2 million pounds for the first half, higher than 145.5 million pounds in the same period a year ago, primarily due to growth in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to 177.5 million pounds from 171.7 million pounds last year.



Net profit marginally increased to 118.5 million pounds or 31.31p per share from 115 million pounds or 30.35p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit was 139.3 million pounds or 36.90p per share compared with 134.8 million pounds or 35.65p per share last year.



Revenue for the period grew 8.6% to 950.5 million pounds from 875.5 million pounds in the previous year, helped by growth in all sectors.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 8.41p per share to be paid on February 2 to shareholders on the register on December 22.



For the full year, the company said it expects adjusted profit before tax to be in line with analysts' estimates.



