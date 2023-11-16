

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group Plc (QQ.L), a British defense and security company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit after tax declined to 63.7 million pounds from last year's 110.2 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 11.0 pence, down from last year's 19.2 pence.



Underlying profit after tax was 77.3 million pounds, compared to last year's 65.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share were 13.4 pence, compared to 11.4 pence a year ago.



Revenue climbed 31 percent to 883.1 million pounds from last year's 673.4 million pounds. Revenue grew 19 percent on an organic basis.



Orders climbed 19 percent at a record-high of 953 million pounds, and the growth was 2 percent organically.



The company further said an interim dividend of 2.6 pence, higher than last year's 2.4 pence, will be paid on February 2 to shareholders on the register on January 4.



Looking ahead, the company said its full year performance is in-line with market expectations, and longer-term guidance remains unchanged.



The fiscal 2024 performance will deliver high single digit organic revenue growth and high teens total revenue growth at a stable operating profit margin.



The company further said it is on-track for high single digit organic revenue growth to around 2.4 billion pounds at around 12 percent margin by fiscal 2027.



