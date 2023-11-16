

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Mumbai, Maharashtra-based Kilitch Healthcare India Ltd. is recalling various eye drops under multiple labels sold through Walmart, Target, and CVS due to potential safety concerns, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The recall was initiated when the agency investigators found insanitary conditions.



The recall involves all lots within expiry with expiration dates ranging from November, 2023 to September, 2025.



The called-back products were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retailers and via product distributor, Velocity Pharma LLC.



The affected lubricant eye drops & multi-symptom eye drops were sold through various retailers and labels including Walmart, Rugby, Target, Rite Aid, Leader, Velocity and CVS.



The patients who used these impacted products run a potential risk of eye infections or related harm. These products are intended to be sterile and such ophthalmic drug products may pose heightened risk of harm because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body's natural defenses.



So far, the pharmaceutical company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.



FDA is urging the consumers to stop using the recalled eye drops and instead return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Cardinal Health, Inc. earlier this month recalled certain Leader branded eye drops supplied by Velocity Pharma citing potential risk of eye infections.



Phoenix, Arizona-based Pharmedica USA LLC in March recalled Purely Soothing, 15 percent MSM eye drops to the consumer level due to non-sterility.



In mid- September, the FDA had warned eight companies including CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. against manufacturing or marketing unapproved ophthalmic drug products in violation of federal law.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken