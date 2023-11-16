Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
16.11.23
09:49 Uhr
22,420 Euro
-0,030
-0,13 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,23022,31011:14
22,22022,30011:14
16.11.2023 | 09:54
Essity once again recognized as a diversity leader by Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the hygiene and health company Essity has been designated a Diversity Leader by the UK business daily Financial Times.

The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"With a diverse and inclusive culture, we achieve stronger engagement and better decision-making. I'm pleased to see that Financial Times has once again recognized Essity in this important area," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO at Essity.

More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found here.

For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3877123/2435074.pdf

Essity once again recognized as a diversity leader by Financial Times

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/ft-leaderdiversity2024-logo-essity-2021-2024,c3240032

FT LeaderDiversity2024 Logo Essity 2021-2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-once-again-recognized-as-a-diversity-leader-by-financial-times-301990347.html

