Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6861.2512 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15005808 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 285401 EQS News ID: 1775161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 16, 2023 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)