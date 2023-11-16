

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB7.81 billion, or RMB12.06 per share. This compares with RMB6.62 billion, or RMB10.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB8.65 billion or RMB13.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to RMB27.27 billion from RMB24.43 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): RMB7.81 Bln. vs. RMB6.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB12.06 vs. RMB10.17 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB27.27 Bln vs. RMB24.43 Bln last year.



