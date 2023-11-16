Don & Low Launches Roofshield Direct Distribution Strategy in the UK and Ireland as of the 16th November 2023

FORFAR, Scotland, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th of November marks the dawn of a new era for Don & Low. Starting today, the direct distribution of Roofshield®, Reflectashield®, Frameshield®, and reflective vapour control layers, under the brand VapourTX® Thermo, to the United Kingdom and Ireland will be handled by the renowned UK manufacturer.

Don & Low has always shown a firm commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of the market. Therefore, in light of the growing demand for a more streamlined supply chain, the company have taken a strategic choice to assume direct distribution responsibilities for Roofshield® and the entire construction membrane portfolio. Don & Low designs and manufactures a number of roofing underlays, reflective and non-reflective walling membranes, vapour control layers, as well as temporary site protection materials, offering architects, house builders, and merchants complete building envelope solutions tailored to specific projects. This way it provides even greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

Don & Low has been producing nonwovens for over 35 years and has over 200 years of combined experience in the technical textiles field. Roofshield® has been an illustration of our supremacy in the construction membrane business since its inception. Created and manufactured in the UK, Roofshield® has gained widespread acclaim for its exceptional performance and reliability, both of which have been rigorously tried and tested by the industry since 1996. The popular roofing membrane, is part of a diverse construction membrane portfolio that enables Don & Low to provide a complete building envelope solution, tailored to the specific needs of any construction project throughout the UK.

Notably, Don & Low is UK's only vertically integrated manufacturer. By producing all construction membranes, including the component parts, from polymer pellet through to finished membrane. It guarantees that products meet the rising demand for buildings that excel in technical performance, comply with new regulatory standards, and offer consistency in quality and product performance, while also being environmentally friendly.

Don & Low has launched a Hotline 0808 169 4444 where seasoned experts go above and beyond to understand customers' needs. Whether it's guidance on selecting the proper membranes, support with U-value calculations, installation guidance, or best practices for extreme weather conditions.

