

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L) reported a first half loss before tax of 253.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 86.7 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 100.1 pence compared to a loss of 34.3 pence. EPRA earnings were 11.8 million pounds, 3.5% higher than last year. EPRA earnings per share increased to 4.7 pence from 4.5 pence.



First half revenue increased to 47.6 million pounds from 43.5 million pounds, last year. Like-for-like rental income increased 5.8% on the prior period.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 4.7 pence per share which will be paid on 4 January 2024.



Looking forward, Great Portland Estates projects that the combination of higher interest rates and increased vacancy will reduce the Group's earnings over the forthcoming 18 months.



