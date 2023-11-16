

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based luxury fashion house Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for 26 weeks ended 30 September 2023 declined to 158 million pounds or 42.1 pence per share from 193 million pounds or 48.9 pence per share in 26 weeks ended 1 October 2022.



Adjusted earnings per share was 42.1 pence compared to 44.3 pence in the prior year.



Profit before taxation for the period was 219 million pounds down from 251 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue for the period grew to 1.40 billion pounds from 1.35 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company said it is confident in its strategy and remains committed to achieving its medium and long-term targets. The slowdown in luxury demand globally is having an impact on current trading.



If the weaker demand continues, the company is unlikely to achieve its previously stated revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024. In this context, adjusted operating profit would be towards the lower end of the current consensus range of 552 million pounds -668 million pounds.



The company now expects a reduced currency headwind of about 110 million pounds to revenue and about 60 million pounds to adjusted operating profit.



The interim dividend of 18.3 pence per share has been approved by the Board of Directors after 30 September 2023 compared to 16.5 pence per share last half year.



The dividend will be paid on 26 January 2024 to Shareholders on the Register at the close of business on 15 December 2023. The ex-dividend date is 14 December 2023 and the final day for dividend reinvestment plan elections is 5 January 2024.



